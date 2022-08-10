Samuel L. Jackson, 73, rocks fresh sportswear over an alfresco lunch in London with friends

<!–

He is widely regarded as one of the coolest actors in Hollywood.

And on Tuesday, Samuel L. Jackson, 73, rocked out in fresh workout clothes as he enjoyed an alfresco lunch with friends in London’s Soho.

The Pulp Fiction star kept it casual in a full Adidas outfit consisting of a striped sleeveless top, lilac shorts and a white baseball cap.

Samuel shielded his eyes with bright bezels and wore a thick black wristwatch for his outing in The Big Smoke.

After their alfresco dinner, Samuel signed a few autographs before heading to the shops.

Samuel’s trip to London comes just three months after crediting his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, 72, with helping his drug addiction.

The actor has been married to Broadway actress for 41 years and they share a daughter named Zoe, 40.

The performer recently revealed that he had “fainted” from drug use early in their relationship and LaTanya arranged for him to be taken to a rehab clinic.

He noted that there was one day that prompted his wife to seek help for her husband in distress.

The Pulp Fiction star told People that when his wife “found me unconscious on the floor in the house or whatever, I’d been out of the bachelorette party or something,” she sought professional help.

The artist commented, “She didn’t have to do what she did. She didn’t have to call, you know, this friend of mine to get me a place in rehab or try to fix me.’

Jackson also said he had accepted his situation and was willing to fall into the throes of a possible drug addiction at the time.

“She could have just said, you know, go away, whatever, and just let me out in the world, let me go and be what I was going to be,” he said.

In May, it was reported that Samuel had joined the cast of Garfield to voice lasagna-loving, Monday-hating cat dad Vic, a new character created for the upcoming film, according to Deadline.

The film, which will be based on the comic of the same name, already stars Chris Pratt as the iconic feline.