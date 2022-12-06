Samuel Eto’o is filmed in an altercation outside World Cup game

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

Cameroon Football Federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed Tuesday kicking a man to the ground during an altercation outside a World Cup stadium.

Eto’o paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. Footage circulated on social media showed him then reacting to comments made by a man holding a camera.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was initially restrained by people in his entourage, but then moved away and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground.

The man, Algerian social media personality Said Mamouni, later posted a video to YouTube saying he was the person who was attacked and that he was at a police station in Qatar to file a complaint against Eto’o .

“Samuel had a fight with me. He hit me and the one who accompanied him pushed me. I’m here to file a complaint and he also destroyed my camera,” said Mamouni.

He said Eto’o turned violent after Mamouni asked him if he bribed Gambian referee Bakary Gassama in a controversial World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Algeria in March. Cameroon won the second leg 2–1 in the final moments of the match and qualified for the World Cup on the away goals rule.

The Algerian Football Federation filed a complaint with FIFA, football’s governing body, demanding a replay of the match over what it considered to be reference errors by Gassama. FIFA rejected the complaint.

But Algeria’s complaint was also carried over to the Cameroonian team’s first official press conference in Qatar, a day before the game against Switzerland. An Algerian reporter’s question to Cameroonian coach Rigobert Song about having “bought qualification” was not answered.

Eto’o was in Qatar as president of the Football Association of Cameroon, who was eliminated in the group stage last week.

He also represents the Qatar World Cup Organizing Committee as a Global Legacy Ambassador since 2019 and is part of the FIFA Legends program that uses former players to promote football.

It was unclear in what capacity Eto’o attended Monday night’s game.

Qatari organizers said Eto’o was not their guest at the match. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Cameroonian federation did not immediately return calls or respond to messages asking for comment.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which oversees the World Cup, and the government of Qatar did not immediately comment on questions about the incident.

Eto’o played in four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014 and was elected to lead the football federation a year ago.

