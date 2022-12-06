Samuel Eto’o is filmed brutally ATTACKING a man outside World Cup stadium

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shocking footage has surfaced online of football legend and current President of Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o, attacking a man outside a stadium during the World Cup in Qatar.

The incredible clip shows the former Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Chelsea striker leaving Stadium 974 in Doha after watching Brazil race to victory against South Korea in their round of 16.

At first, Eto’o seems happy to pose for photos with waiting fans as he exits the venue, before a man with a video camera approaches him on his right.

The images, filmed by La Opinionthen the pair appear to exchange words, before the video cuts off a few seconds later, and Eto’o returns to the scene to confront the man.

It’s unclear what was said to anger Eto’o – who is in Qatar in his role as the 2022 World Cup legacy ambassador – but he reacts angrily and starts shoving the cameraman.

Samuel Eto’o (right) was photographed in Qatar this month alongside a host of big names. Above, he stands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left) for Cameroon against Serbia

At this point, several onlookers step in to try and quell the disturbance, but Eto’o is determined to pursue the man and eventually has to be restrained as he continues to try to confront him.

With four men restraining Eto’o, the footage then shows him handing his phone to a man, before breaking out of the group to kneel in the man’s face and knock him to the ground.

The brutal blow appears to happen as the man bends over, unaware that Eto’o is returning to continue the confrontation.

Though understandably shocked, the unknown man is helped to his feet and appears not to be badly hurt by the shocking blow, while Eto’o is restrained again by two men.

Eto’o is best remembered for his five-year spell with Barcelona, ​​making 199 appearances

Eto’o is currently president of the Football Association of Cameroon and is with the team in Qatar

As reported by La Opinion, Eto’o was quickly asked by reporters what had happened, but was “crazy” and was quickly ushered away by security.

An hour before the unsavory incident, Eto’o was photographed in the stadium with former NFL player Chad Johnson as he watched the Brazil game.

His main concern in Qatar was clearly watching his country Cameroon and how their tournament unfolded, but it came to a disappointing end with a group stage – despite a win over Brazil.

DailyMail.com has contacted both Eto’o and the Football Federation of Cameroon for comment.

Eto’o retired from playing the game in 2019, following a stint in Qatar with Qatar SC. He is most famous for his spells with Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Chelsea, after coming through Real Madrid’s academy in 1997.

Eto’o (second from left) launches the World Cup in a fan park in Doha along with numerous other football legends, including Ronald de Boer, Cafu and Xavi (left-right)

Eto’o played for Chelsea (pictured) and Everton in the Premier League during his career

He also has 118 caps for his country – the second most player in history.

It’s not the first time the 41-year-old has made headlines for non-footballing reasons in recent months, having been given a 22-month suspended prison sentence in June for a £3 million tax fraud charge after he was charged with the income from the football club had not given up. transfer of image rights.

According to Sport, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker admitted the offense but claims to have been the victim of manipulation by his former agent Jose Maria Mesalles.

The fraud is related to the fact that between 2006 and 2009 Eto’o did not declare any income from the transfer of image rights to Puma and Barcelona in his income tax return.