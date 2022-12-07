Samuel Eto’o apologises for attacking a man after World Cup match

The president of the Cameroon Football Association was filmed having an altercation with a man outside Stadium 974.

Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o, who was also a former striker, has apologized for a “violent altercation” after he attacked a man outside the World Cup stadium following the 4-1 win earlier this week from Brazil to South Korea.

On Monday, fans were taking selfies with Eto’o outside Stadium 974 in Doha when he was approached by a man filming him and made some comments that angered Eto’o, as seen in videos that went viral on social media .

At first, the former footballer was restrained by his entourage, but he broke free and appeared to kick the man in the face, who fell to the ground. The man was able to get to his feet and did not appear seriously injured.

“I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter. I want to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not suit my personality,” Eto’o said in released statements in French and English on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He also said he was “the target of insults and accusations of cheating without any evidence” after a controversial match between Cameroon and Algeria in March.

“I pledge to continue to oppose the ruthless provocation and daily intimidation of some Algerian supporters.”

Eto’o, who is also an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, called on the Algerian authorities and the football federation to “put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy unfolds”.

On Monday, Algerian YouTuber Said Mamouni published a video in which he wore the same clothes as in the first video and said he was a victim of the attack.

Mamouni showed a broken camera and said that Eto’o hit him on the chest, chin and jaw. He added that he was at a police station in Doha to report Eto’o.

“Samuel had a fight with me. He hit me and the one who accompanied him pushed me. I’m here to file a complaint and he also smashed my camera,” said Mamouni, who claimed his comment about the March match angered Eto’o.

He said he had asked Eto’o if he had bribed Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama, who oversaw the game between the two teams in the African Cup of Nations.