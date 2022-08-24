Samsung’s new gaming monitors provide easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia and more

Samsung today introduced four new gaming monitors at Gamescom, and they are the first Odyssey models to include Samsung’s Gaming Hub. This gaming hub provides quick and easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming services.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B are both primarily designed for PC gaming, with the G70B available in both 27- and 32-inch flat IPS options with 4K support at 144Hz and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response times. The G65B is a curved monitor (1000R) with the same 1ms GtG response times and is available in 27- and 32-inch sizes with 1440p support at 240Hz. Samsung doesn’t state whether the G65B is IPS, VA or TN, but given its history with curved panels of these dimensions, it’s likely VA.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is built directly into all four of these models for quick access to game streaming services, but there’s also a new Game Bar tool that allows PC gamers to view game settings and easily change response times, screen ratios and game modes.

You can even use these monitors without a PC, thanks to Samsung’s Smart Platform integration. Samsung lets G70B and G65B owners wirelessly connect to PCs or Macs, mirror an iPhone or iPad screen with Apple AirPlay 2, or even use Samsung DeX — one of the closest we’ve come to using it. our phones as pc. Apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime can also run directly on the monitors if you just want to turn off gaming or work.

Samsung has not yet released full specifications, release dates or prices for the Odyssey G70B and G65B. These new models “will be available worldwide from the fourth quarter,” Samsung says.