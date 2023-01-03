Samsung’s 2023 TVs: smaller MicroLED, brighter mini-LED, new QD-OLED and more

Samsung's 2023 TVs: smaller MicroLED, brighter mini-LED, new QD-OLED and more

Samsung’s new TVs on CES 2023 include a range of categories, with everything from MicroLED to OLED TVs and projectors are getting a major technical refresh. While details on specific lines and screen sizes are scarce at this point, it’s clear that Samsung will continue to push the 8K envelope in 2023 while improving its mini LED-powered Neo QLED and lifestyle TV offerings.

MicroLED

MicroLED is positioned as a next-generation alternative to OLED TVs due to its self-emissive nature (microscopic LEDs serve as individual pixels in the screen) and exceptional brightness and contrast potential. The problem with MicroLED so far has been that the screens Samsung has put out on the market have been extremely large and extremely expensive.

