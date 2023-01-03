Samsung’s 2023 TVs: smaller MicroLED, brighter mini-LED, new QD-OLED and more

Samsung’s new TVs on CES 2023 include a range of categories, with everything from MicroLED to OLED TVs and projectors are getting a major technical refresh. While details on specific lines and screen sizes are scarce at this point, it’s clear that Samsung will continue to push the 8K envelope in 2023 while improving its mini LED-powered Neo QLED and lifestyle TV offerings.

MicroLED

MicroLED is positioned as a next-generation alternative to OLED TVs due to its self-emissive nature (microscopic LEDs serve as individual pixels in the screen) and exceptional brightness and contrast potential. The problem with MicroLED so far has been that the screens Samsung has put out on the market have been extremely large and extremely expensive.

For CES, the company has announced a ‘MicroLED CX’ TV in a 76-inch screen size, along with even smaller 63- and 50-inch models. These will join the company’s 89, 101, 114. and 140-inch MicroLED TV offering in 2023. We initially thought MicroLED TVs in these small sizes were out for a few years but Samsung surprised us with this new, living room-friendly application of the technology.

According to the company, the 76-inch MicroLED CX will be capable of 20-bit black detail for exceptional shadow rendering, along with a 240Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) and 2 nanosecond response time, both of which make it an ideal option for gaming. Samsung’s 76-inch and smaller MicroLED TVs will also be the first models sold that don’t require professional installation.

Neo QLED 8K

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs will be led by the QN900C series in 2023. These mini LED-powered sets feature the company’s Quantum Matrix Technology Ultimate technology with 14-bit processing and are capable of a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits.

Other QN900C features include AI machine learning to optimize picture and audio performance, with a new 8K Real Depth Enhancer Pro setting that boosts local backlight dimming zones to 1,000 compared to the 36 used in the 2022 8K models of the company. Samsung’s entire lineup of Neo QLED TVs will also have a new Auto HDR Remastering feature that uses AI deep learning technology to apply high dynamic range effects scene by scene to standard dynamic range images .

Neo QLED 4K

The QN95C series will be Samsung’s flagship 4K TVs for 2023. These sets also feature 14-bit processing along with innovative new dimming technology that delivers “enhanced brightness and grayscale control to accurately reproduce both luminance and extreme detail across the entire screen” , the company said.

A new slim power board has been developed for the QN95C series, eliminating the need for an external One Connect junction box, similar to last year’s. QN95B TV. The new board is also said to optimize efficiency while allowing the set edge to shrink to less than 20mm in thickness.

Audio too gets an upgrade in Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 4K TVs, which will have upward-firing speakers to deliver true Dolby Atmos height effects without using an external soundbar. Samsung’s 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound Pro for precise placement of sound effects on the TV screen, and if you’re using a Samsung soundbar, Q Symphony 3.0 integrates both the TV and soundbar- speakers for enhanced audio presentation.

OLED TV

The S95C series is the next generation of QD-OLED in Samsung’s TV range. These would improve on last year’s already impressive performance S95B models through the use of a specially designed Neural Quantum Processor 4K that the company says delivers “unparalleled clarity, vibrant color mapping and smart 4K upscaling with AI detail restoration”.

With a specified response time of 0.1ms and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, the S95C series is positioned as a top choice for gaming, and its cloud gaming features include 4K support for Nvidia GeForce NOW (a world first, according to Samsung) along with Microsoft Xbox, Utomik and Amazon Luna options in the TV’s Gaming Hub.

The S95C Series OLED models are available in 55-inch, 65-inch and a new 77-inch screen size, and come with built-in support for 4.2.2 Dolby Atmos audio, with upward-firing speakers to provide overhead effects across into Atmos soundtracks.

Samsung Lifestyle TVs

The Freestyle Projector that Samsung introduced at CES 2022 was a hit for the company, and the new version it has announced for CES 2023 is an improved version that now includes the company’s Gaming Hub in its Tizen smart TV interface. Another notable upgrade is Freestyle’s new Edge Blending technology. This allows two separate Freestyle projectors to be combined to create an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display with automatic keystone adjustment.

Another new Samsung projector at CES 2023 is The Premiere 8K, the world’s first 8K ultra short throw projector. This new model offers both auto-keystone and auto-leveling for quick, easy setup, has a built-in Dolby Atmos audio system, and can broadcast images up to 150 inches.