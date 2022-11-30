Home Samsung unveils GDDR6 memory with a huge capacity upgrade
Samsung unveils GDDR6 memory with a huge capacity upgrade

Samsung has announced its brand new GDDR6 memory that meets the “massive memory and increased computing power” requirement typically required by a workstation for creating objects and environments in virtual spaces.

The company calls this the “first next-generation graphics DRAM technology,” which improves on traditional GDDR6 products by adding an additional DRAM device to effectively double the capacity and bandwidth, without the associated effects you’d typically expect. , such as a larger form factor.

Samsung hopes that GDDR6W will achieve these benefits with the same power footprint as GDDR6, which the chipmaker hopes will allow customers to use the newer technology without making drastic changes to existing hardware.

Samsung GDDR6W

This is managed by what Samsung calls a Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) technology.

The smart packaging also replaces the traditional printed circuit board (PCB) with a redistribution layer, enabling a more compact design with finer wiring patterns, reducing a typical package thickness from 1.1mm to 0.7mm.

Stacking the FOWLP construction would also reduce production time and costs in a world where companies and consumers want to limit their spending.

“With GDDR6W, we are able to develop differentiated memory products that can meet different customer needs – an important step towards securing our market leadership,” said CheolMin Park, Vice President of New Business Planning, Samsung Electronics Memory Business, out.

Samsung hopes to use its GDDR6W for AI and powerful computing accelerators, but it has also announced plans to bring it into a smaller form factor to fit into devices such as notebooks.

While AMD and Nvidia have yet to support GDDR6W, Samsung plans to work with its GPU partners to accelerate the rollout.

2 days ago

