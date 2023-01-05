Samsung TVs get an exciting upgrade thanks to Philips Hue smart bulbs

Signify — the company behind the color-changing Philips smart bulbs — announced at CES 2023 that it’s bringing its Ambilight light sync technology to select Samsung TVs.

If you have a Samsung QLED TV model from 2022 or later, and it is also a Q60 model number or higher – such as the Samsung Q60T QLED TV or the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV – you can download the Philips Hue Sync TV app . This service then allows you to sync your TV with Philips Hue smart bulbs and LED arrays, so you can enjoy a more colorful home entertainment setup.

