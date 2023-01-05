Samsung TVs get an exciting upgrade thanks to Philips Hue smart bulbs

Signify — the company behind the color-changing Philips smart bulbs — announced at CES 2023 that it’s bringing its Ambilight light sync technology to select Samsung TVs.

If you have a Samsung QLED TV model from 2022 or later, and it is also a Q60 model number or higher – such as the Samsung Q60T QLED TV or the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV – you can download the Philips Hue Sync TV app . This service then allows you to sync your TV with Philips Hue smart bulbs and LED arrays, so you can enjoy a more colorful home entertainment setup.

The only downside: the app will cost you $130 – and that’s on top of the hardware you’ll need to buy so you can enjoy Philips reactive color experience.

A gimmick or now a gimmick?

Ambilight TVs are like nothing else on the market. Instead of just limiting the color to the screen, the TV cleverly uses an LED array placed along the sides to illuminate the wall with a color that is in sync with what’s on screen (or be it from movie, show or game).

Ambilight makes the color of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pop out of the screen (Image credit: Tyler Hayes)

Granted, the whole thing sounds a bit gimmicky, but from our experience this feature really improves the immersion of watching content on the Ambilight TVs. Just look at the GIF above, the color of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse seems to explode from the screen. What’s more, you can also sync your TV with your other Philips Hue smart bulbs to let the TV’s color flood your entire room instead of it just bleeding out behind the screen.

However, Philips TVs haven’t always amazed us as much as Samsung and LG in more standard metrics, such as screen, audio and picture quality. Thanks to this new app, you can now appreciate the best of both worlds by getting a fantastic Samsung display and the immersive light show of Philips technology.

If you have an LG or Sony TV, you don’t have to miss out on the benefits of interactive Hue lights either – it just costs you a little extra. Instead of an app, you can buy the physical Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box for $229.99 / £229 (about AU$335) and enjoy the same immersive entertainment benefits. We’ve given the box a four-star review because while it doesn’t come cheap, you almost certainly won’t be disappointed with what you get.

Assuming the Samsung app works as well as the Sync Box, the cheaper price makes it an add-on you’ll definitely want to consider if you have the budget and desire to upgrade your current home setup.

If you’re looking for other ideas to improve your home cinema, check out our picks for the best TVs around. However, if you’re happy with your TV’s picture quality, the best soundbars can ensure that your audio has the same look as your picture.