Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed

By
Jacky
-
CES is the holy grail of new, funky and fresh tech, and this year Samsung graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are becoming increasingly popular with gamers, professionals and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome.

We were allowed to view the two most interesting monitors of theirs CES 2023 show: the Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey OLED G9.

Odyssey Neo G9

Odyssey Neo G9 against a white background

(Image credit: Future)

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the world’s first dual-UHD gaming monitor to deliver 7680 x 2160 resolution in a ridiculously wide 32:9 aspect ratio within a single curved screen. This huge monitor measures 57 inches diagonally and has a curvature of 1000R to create a semicircle of immersion around gamers and bendable monitor enthusiasts.

