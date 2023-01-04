Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed

CES is the holy grail of new, funky and fresh tech, and this year Samsung graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are becoming increasingly popular with gamers, professionals and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome.

We were allowed to view the two most interesting monitors of theirs CES 2023 show: the Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey OLED G9.

Odyssey Neo G9

(Image credit: Future)

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the world’s first dual-UHD gaming monitor to deliver 7680 x 2160 resolution in a ridiculously wide 32:9 aspect ratio within a single curved screen. This huge monitor measures 57 inches diagonally and has a curvature of 1000R to create a semicircle of immersion around gamers and bendable monitor enthusiasts.

Samsung has another first with DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4. This will be of particular interest to anyone who has purchased a new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or XT graphics card, as those GPUs support the new DP 2.1 connection.

A few specific features of the Odyssey Neo G9 show that it was designed with the gamer and gaming experience in mind. The matte screen reduces light reflection on the screen to cut out any distractions such as light from your window or maybe the LEDs you have in the room to make your setup look sparkling.

There’s no price listed for the monitor just yet, but we can’t wait to see the big ridge in person when we can get our hands on it.

Odyssey OLED G9

(Image credit: Samsung)

The OLED G9 shares the 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate in a slightly less comical 49-inch package. The monitor has a curvature of 1800R and is all about color!

The Odyssey OLED G9 has a double QHD resolution and uses ‘quantum dot technology’ that controls the lighting pixel by pixel, ensuring dynamic and super sharp color contrast. The goal is to deliver the truest sRGB and truest blacks without color filters.

You can access apps like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube through the Samsung Smart Hub, so potential buyers can watch content without needing a full PC setup. Users also have access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, a streaming platform that allows non-console gamers to play Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud games. The emphasis on true colors combined with the integration of content streaming apps makes this a very attractive monitor – more than a monitor, perhaps closer to a smart TV.

All in all, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the perfect monitor for the casual gamer who doesn’t want to invest in a full-fledged gaming PC, or for anyone who really enjoys immersive cinema at home who might want to pop in now and then. and then. Again, we don’t have pricing for the monitor yet, but we’ll be sure to update you when we do.

(Image credit: Samsung)