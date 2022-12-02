Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues
Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone, but there are still a few glaring issues, and at least one of them can be solved with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to Ross Young (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably have a cover display of more than 3 inches. In a reply to the tweet where they made this claim (spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab)) they have more specific (opens in new tab)saying it will probably be about 3.3 to 3.4 inches.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Which are the Best Cheap Wines? Here’s how...

AMD Ryzen 7700 CPUs are set to be...

Hackers can access your personal information and steal...

Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to...

Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case For AirTag Review

The Download: circumventing China’s firewall, and using AI...

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited...

Meet the Slovenian fitness tracker that won the...

Chinese EV manufacturers report falling November sales as...

Realme GT 3: What we want to see

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More