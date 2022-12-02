Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone, but there are still a few glaring issues, and at least one of them can be solved with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to Ross Young (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably have a cover display of more than 3 inches. In a reply to the tweet where they made this claim (spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab)) they have more specific (opens in new tab)saying it will probably be about 3.3 to 3.4 inches.

Though they also note that they heard the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would have a 2-inch flip screen, and it actually came in at 1.9 inches, so they’ve acknowledged that they might be a bit off.

But in any case, if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a cover screen that’s roughly between 3 and 3.4 inches, then it’s going to be significantly larger than the Z Flip 4’s cover screen, and that would make it a lot more usable and make it more useful.

It’ll still be too small for serious interactions, but remember: early iPhones only had 3.5-inch screens, so this could be almost as big, while also having a much larger folding screen.

But that’s not all, Young also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a different hinge design that will make the seam in the folding display less visible. So if Young is right, it sounds like the Z Flip 5 could get some major upgrades.

We haven’t heard much about it yet, other than the credible claim that it will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but expect to hear a lot more rumors as we get closer to launch – which will probably happen around August 2023 .

Analysis: Other needed upgrades

Enlarging the screen on the cover would be a substantial improvement, but that’s not the only area Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line needs work on.

Battery life has been an all-time low so far, the cameras, while solid, don’t include a telephoto lens, and while Samsung has impressively added water resistance to the Z Flip 4, there’s no dust resistance.

These issues might be hard to fix, especially if the price remains somewhat acceptable, but there’s definitely room for improvement in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and as the Motorola Razr 2023 is likely to offer significant competition, improvements will likely be needed for the Z Flip 5 to be among the best foldable phones.