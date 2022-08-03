Samsung and SK Hynix rethink China exposure following US Chips act

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are rethinking their investments in China as leading Korean chipmakers respond to incoming US restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

The Chips and Science Act passed by Congress last week, which provides $52 billion in grants to support advanced chip manufacturing in the U.S., also includes qualified “guardrails” that prohibit recipients of U.S. federal funds from increasing their advanced chip capacity in China for Extend or upgrade for 10 years. year.

The provisions have prompted Samsung and SK Hynix to reconsider their exposure to China, according to people familiar with the positions of both companies.

A senior Korean official added that over time, several Korean investments in chip manufacturing in China would likely be “abolished.” “If China is unhappy, they will have to take it up with the US,” the official said.

The moves suggest Washington’s efforts to encourage the world’s leading chipmakers to turn away from China to the US are paying off.

“The guardrails against China will accelerate the shift of Korean chipmakers to the US from China,” said Kim Young-woo, head of research at SK Securities in Seoul and adviser to the Korean government on semiconductor policy.

A SK Hynix semiconductor plant in Icheon, South Korea. Referring to the US Chips and Science Act, the company said it was “closely monitoring the situation” © SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

“They have reconsidered their strategies because of the technology war between the US and China and they are now leaning further towards the US due to geopolitical risks.”

Kim added that Korean groups such as Samsung and SK Hynix “will build more factories in the US because they cannot mass-produce advanced chips without US equipment and technology. If they have to choose between the US and China, they have no choice. other choice than to choose the US.”

The Biden administration has used export controls, investment screening and generous subsidies to non-Chinese companies to increase domestic chip production and make it more difficult for China to acquire advanced semiconductor technology.

The measures are part of a wider campaign to secure US supply chains and slow Beijing’s military modernization efforts.

Yeo Han-koo, a former Korean economic official who served as South Korea’s trade minister until May this year, said the “recalibration” of Korean chipmakers’ strategy toward the US and China had already begun.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chip maker, announced last year that it was investing $17 billion in a new plant in Texas to overtake Taiwanese rival TSMC in the foundry sector. Joe Biden visited the Korean conglomerate’s Pyeongtaek plant during a visit to South Korea in May.

Last month, Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Hynix parent company SK Group, held a virtual meeting with the US president to announce $22 billion in investments in new chips, EV batteries and green technology in the US, including a new advanced chip packaging factory.

SK Hynix’s Dram memory chip factory in Wuxi in eastern China is widely regarded as the factory in Korea most vulnerable to the effects of US restrictions.

“This new economic order is still being formulated and the companies are evaluating and recalibrating their strategy accordingly,” Yeo said.

Lee Jae-min, a law professor at Seoul National University and an expert in international trade disputes, said the US used subsidies to “locate” Korean chipmakers in their regulatory jobs.

“Once they receive US subsidies, they will come under stronger US control for their decision-making and business activities, which will limit their investment and production in China,” Lee said.

“Chip makers like Samsung and SK Hynix have to constantly upgrade their factories to produce advanced chips, but it is difficult to upgrade their Chinese facilities without introducing high-tech equipment.”

In a statement, SK Hynix said of the Chips and Science Act: “As the legislation was recently passed in the House and some details are not made public, we are closely monitoring the situation.”

Samsung declined to comment.