Samson to lead powerful India A in one-day series against New Zealand A

Sanju Samson has been named captain of a 16-man team from India A, which will play New Zealand A in a series of three one-day matches in Chennai between September 22 and 27. It is a team with quite a bit of international experience, with Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini among others in the mix.

Samson was last in action for the national team during their ODI series in Zimbabwe at the end of August, and will be joined in the India A by five others from that touring party: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Thakur and Rahul Tripathi.

One of India’s brightest stars in their triumphant World Cup campaign earlier this year, Raj Bawa, has also found a place in the roster. The 19-year-old seam bowling all-rounder was named Player of the Match for his 5 for 31 in the final against England and has just started his career with the senior team. He played two Ranji Trophy matches for Chandigarh and two IPL matches for Punjab Kings. A place in the A-selection, among Indian internationals, means a big step forward for him.

Of the others in the lineup, Shaw, Rahul Chahar and Umran Malik have all played for their country in one or more formats while Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rajat Patidar have been in the margins, Bharat and Easwaran more for red-ball cricket , and Patidar more like a short-sized batter. Kuldeep Sen, the fast bowler, was also on the recent Asia Cup tour with the national team, albeit as a net bowler.

For some of these players, the call-up to the one-day squad represents a transition from red ball to white ball cricket: Bharat, Chahar, Abhimanyu, Gaikwad, Kuldeep, Patidar, Tilak Varma and Malik are all in the squad for the ongoing four-day series.

Bad weather, accompanied by poor lighting conditions, has affected both completed games of that series so far, especially the second in Hubballi, where only 78.5 overs of the game were possible over the four days.

Whatever game has been played, Patidar, Abhimanyu, Gaikwad and Varma have shown good form with the bat. Patidar scored 176 in his lone innings of the first game, when Abhimanyu scored 132 and Varma 121. Meanwhile, Gaikwad scored 108 in the Indian first innings in the ongoing third four-day run.

On the bowling front, Mukesh Kumar, the fast bowler, has eclipsed the better-known names, making his 5 for 86 in the first game the series’ best individual bowling effort to date.