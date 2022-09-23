Samia Longchambon looks gorgeous as she joins husband Sylvain at the Football For Change Gala 2022

Samia Longchambon put on a leggy display as she attended the Football For Change Gala 2022 on Thursday, in partnership with MailOnline at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The Corrie actress, 40, slipped into a figure-hugging brown midi dress as she joined slick husband Sylvain, 42, on the red carpet.

Samia’s dress boasted a thigh-high split that flashed glimpses of her toned legs as she completed the look with a pair of strappy heels.

Football legend Jamie Carragher leads the charity that aims to help underprivileged youth find work and improve their education.

Samia, who plays Maria Connor in the soap, accentuated her graceful features with a touch of makeup and a hint of lip gloss.

She let her blond locks fall on her shoulders while wearing a selection of gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, French professional skater Sylvain, who married the actress in 2016, donned a nice dark suit for the event.

He layered the look over a crisp white shirt and navy tie as he slipped his feet into dark brown dress shoes.

Football For Change has already raised £350,000 through a celebrity luncheon and then dinner last November at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool. Thursday’s black-tie gala aims to raise the bar even higher, raising a further £350,000 for charity.

FOOTBALL FOR CHANGE – WHAT IS IT ABOUT? Football for change was launched last year by Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to help young people from socially and economically difficult backgrounds build a brighter future A major social mobility initiative, backed by football superstars including Gary Neville, Jude Bellingham, Steven Gerrard, Anthony Gordon, Lucas Moura, Peter Crouch and Alan Shearer. the campaign has also joined forces with Noel Gallagher ahead of a spectacular fundraising event next week in Manchester. Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Carragher, who co-chairs FFC, has been a driving force behind the charity crusade that aims to lift young people from disadvantaged backgrounds out of poverty with life-changing opportunities in education and employment. Sir Rod Stewart is patron of the initiative. Since its launch in November last year, Football For Change has raised £350,000 and the aim is to double that amount in next week’s star-studded fundraiser. Noel Gallagher headlines with his High Flying Birds and Melanie C and Emeli Sande also provide entertainment with individual sets. Vernon Kay will host, while exclusive money can’t-buy lots have been donated for a live auction by David Beckham, Formula 1, Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris and BT Sport. Football legends, business leaders and celebrities will be attending the event sponsored by Swinton Insurance.

Smart Suits: Football legend Jamie Carragher (left) leads the charity that aims to help underprivileged youth find work and improve their education (pictured with the evening’s host, Vernon Kay)

Carragher has looted his contact book and assembled an all-star lineup to raise money for projects across the country.

Diehard Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher will headline the swanky bash and Melanie C and Emeli Sande will also provide entertainment, with the entire show being provided by Vernon Kay.

The outing comes after Samia was left stunned after taking a poolside selfie in which her body appeared to have been cut in half.

Saturday on Instagram to share a throwback photo from earlier in the summer, which showed her in an animal print bikini top and black bottoms with a straw hat.

However, the lower half of her body was completely detached from her upper half in the photo, with her legs appearing to be submerged in water.

She captioned her post: ‘I should have paid more attention to GCSE physics, I should have googled it..#refraction.’

Refraction is when light travels from air into water causing it to slow down and change direction slightly, creating the optical illusion seen in Samia’s image.

In another photo, Samia looked relaxed, holding her hands in the air as she walked across a glass-bottomed section of the crystal-clear pool she’d been immersed in on a recent vacation.