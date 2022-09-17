Samia Longchambon baffled by swimming pool selfie optical illusion

Samia Longchambon was left stunned after taking a poolside selfie in which her body appeared to have been cut in half.

The 40-year-old Coronation Street actress, who plays Maria Connor in the soap, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback photo from earlier in the summer, which showed her in an animal print bikini top and black bottoms. with a straw hat.

However, the lower half of her body was completely detached from her upper half in the photo, and her legs seemed to submerge under the water.

Optical illusion: Samia Longchambon, 40, was left stunned after taking a poolside selfie in which her body appeared to have been cut in half

She captioned her post: ‘I should have paid more attention to GCSE physics, I should have googled it..#refraction.’

Refraction is when light travels from air into water causing it to slow down and change direction slightly, creating the optical illusion seen in Samia’s image.

In another photo, Samia looked relaxed, holding her hands in the air as she walked across a glass-bottomed section of the crystal-clear pool she’d been immersed in on a recent vacation.

Holiday feeling: The Coronation Street actress, who plays Maria Connor in the soap, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback photo from earlier in the summer

The stunning photos come after Samia revealed she was misdiagnosed with asthma after experiencing breathing difficulties due to her crippling anxiety.

Appearing in Loose Women last year, the actress revealed that she has struggled with her mental health since childhood, prompting her mother Patsy Ghadie to take her to the doctors.

Thinking back on the outcome of the deal, Samia admitted that the fear she felt in her early years continued into adulthood.

Brave: In another photo, Samia looked relaxed holding her hands in the air as she walked across a glass-bottomed section of the crystal clear pool

She told the panelists via a video link: “Anyone who knows me has always known that I am quite an anxious person.

“I’m known for being a bit of a worrier and very careful about everything.

“I’ve had anxiety since I was a kid and when I was a kid my mom took me to the doctors and the doctor first diagnosed me with asthma because I couldn’t breathe deeply.

“So they finally gave me inhalers when I was about 11, thinking it was asthma, but it wasn’t, it was anxiety.”

The actress is the mother of Freya, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband Matthew Smith, a property developer.

The couple divorced in 2011 after six years of marriage.

She married Dancing On Ice professional Sylvain Longchambon in 2016 and they welcomed their son Yves, six, in September 2015.