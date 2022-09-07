Sami Lukis reveals why Italian men are flirts and the horror dates she’s been on with Aussie blokes

<!–

A single Australian woman who has just returned from a European holiday has criticized the ‘sleazy’ men Down Under for their ‘terrible behavior’ compared to ‘delightfully charming’ Italians.

Sami Lukis, from Sydney, shared the “shocking” stories of Aussie men approaching her in a bar, from one trying to put eight drinks on her tab to the other who farted “offensively sharp” when she was with her. talked.

The 52-year-old told 9Honey her experience abroad, particularly in Italy, was in stark contrast to at home, where men kissed her hand, abstained from “corny gossip” and “crass innuendo” and were “masters of flirting.”

Radio producer Sami Lukis (pictured) revealed how she realized the brutal truth about ‘sleazy’ Australian guys after vacationing in Europe and flirting with ‘charming’ Italian men

However, Sami said she was not suggesting that all Australian men are “romantically handicapped”, and she feels sorry for those who have been “unfairly tainted” by all the “clowns”.

That said, she never dated an Italian on her travels, but was simply a willing participant in their “world flirting champion.”

‘I have really enjoyed my two-week international charm offensive. It was all incredibly flattering. Intoxicating even.’

She then recalled a trip to Thredbo she took recently where she had to deal with several drunken men who were “sleazy” and tried to jump on her bar.

The ‘unsexy’ mistakes men make 1. Whining about an ex or other women 2. Talking about yourself all the time without asking questions 3. Make an appointment via SMS 4. Telling women it’s easier for them than for a man 5. Not putting as much effort into presenting

The ‘unsexy’ mistakes women make 1. Put on make-up for an hour before Sunday breakfast 2. Say ‘I don’t need a man’ 3. Too much eagerness to text too often 4. Being hypersensitive and crying as a strategy 5. Saying ‘You could be an ax killer or a rapist, for all I know’

She acknowledged that there are plenty of “decent” Aussie guys out there and not all Italian men are “angels”, but she loved their unique way of making her feel special

Sami also recalled going on a date with a man who “jumped into the first taxi he could flag off” the moment he realized she wasn’t going to sleep with him.

The media personality said she attracted more male attention in her two weeks in Italy than in Australia in two years and was “astonished” at the “pleasant contrast” to the interactions she had at home.

“They are not afraid to strike up a conversation with a stranger. And they don’t need liquid courage for that. Italian men generally seem to be more progressive than Aussie guys, but they manage to do it without appearing arrogant or rude,” she said.