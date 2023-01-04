Same you, new browser start screen with 61% off Start.Me Pro

Everyone has a unique way of organizing their day, whether it’s a to-do list, a calendar, or a routine. Your browser’s home page should do the same. Start.Me Pro gives you a different tool to approach your organization with a different start page for the same you.

Start.Me is your fully customizable browser start page. Add RSS readers to stay on top of the news, plug in custom charts to get crucial data at a glance, integrate third-party analytics tools to see how your page is performing, and monitor your calendar, all on one page. Dark mode is easy on the eyes and swaps your favorite image for your wallpaper. Drag-and-drop functionality also puts layout at your fingertips.

We all have the same demands on our time and different ways of using it. This lifetime subscription to Start.Me Pro fits your personal style and puts all your information up front for $39. 61% off the MSRP of $100.

Start.Me Pro Web Productivity: Lifetime Subscription – $49

