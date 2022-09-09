Same-sex marriage bill proponents try to woo Republicans with religious freedom protetctions

Democrats are trying to court Republicans with the same-sex marriage law by hinting at religious provisions.

The lawmakers are reportedly trying to steer GOP senators into legislation by making it “crystal clear that it does not infringe” on people’s freedoms.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Me., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., write in a joint newspaper article this week, assuring their colleagues that it will not affect religious rights.

Democrats must land 10 Republican votes to break a filibuster on the Respect for Marriage Act.

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson from a ‘yes’ to a ‘no’ this week puts them one behind and nowhere near 10 guaranteed yes votes.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., has pledged to vote on the bill “in the coming weeks.”

The bill had broad bipartisan support in the House, where it didn’t need the vote of a single Republican to pass, but it still won 47 — including two members of the GOP leadership.

Some Republicans are hesitant to vote for the bill over concerns it would violate religious freedom; others, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio, find the bill simply a “stupid waste of time.”

Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, urged Republicans to join the Respect for Marriage Act

Same-sex marriage is already legal in all 50 states after a 2013 Supreme Court ruling — Obergefell v. Hodges — overturned the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996.

Sens. Collins, R-Me., and Baldwin, D-Wisc., wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post this week assuring their colleagues that the bill would not infringe on religious freedoms and promising an amendment that would guarantee that.

“Religious freedom is a tenet of our republic, and the Respect for Marriage Act respects that principle,” the bipartisan couple wrote.

“We recognize that some may need more clarity on this point, which is why we’ve worked with our Senate colleagues to develop clarifying language for the legislation that makes clear what the Respect for Marriage Act wouldn’t do – it won’t take it taking away or altering any religious liberty or protection of conscience.”

The amendment that Baldwin and Collins are still drafting will make it clear that the bill leaves intact the protections of the 1993 Religious Freedom Act.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Now Says He Won’t Support Gay Marriage Bill Over Religious Freedom Concerns

“We are listening carefully to the concerns raised by some of our colleagues,” Collins told Politico this week.

“And we’re looking at an amendment that would strengthen the language in the bill to make it crystal clear that it doesn’t infringe on religious freedom in any way. And it would also correct a typo.”

Meanwhile, Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, is reportedly drafting his own amendment.

So far, Sens. Rob Portman, Ohio, Collins shoo-ins, Sens. Thom Tillis, NC, and Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, have indicated that they are also likely to support the bill. sen. Mitt Romney has said he is looking at the bill but expressed concerns about religious freedom.

Tillis said earlier this week that he thinks the protection of religious freedom in the bill will be enough to garner 10 GOP votes.

“We’ve made progress on drafting,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “I think we’ve addressed a lot of the religious freedom questions that some had and we think we’re going to move it this month.”

“If it’s what I think it’s going to be, I’m probably a no,” Minority Whip Senator John Thune said Thursday.

sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called the legislation a “foolish messaging law,” but didn’t say he would vote against it.

Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., did not say they would vote against the bill. Neither has retired Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson Says He Will NOT Support Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Its Current Form: Claims There Are ‘Serious’ Concerns About Religious Freedom’ and Democrats ‘Open an Old Wound’

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said yesterday that he will not support a gay marriage bill due to concerns over religious freedom.

The attitude has been reversed for the Wisconsin Republican, who said in July that he saw “no reason to oppose the bill.”

‘I always support civil unions’ [and] I’ve never felt that this bill is necessary,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“These are just Democrats opening a wound that doesn’t need to be opened. And now that I’ve talked to people, there are some very serious concerns about religious freedom.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., promised the Senate would pass the Respect for Marriage Act in September, after it passed the House 267-157 in July, with 47 Republicans voting with all Democrats.

Same-sex marriage is already legal in all 50 states — the 2013 Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, found that portions of the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996 that prevented the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriage for federal benefits were unconstitutional goods. Still, the law has remained in effect – the Respect for Marriage Act would repeal it.

Last week, Johnson first indicated that he would not support the bill, potentially leading to its downfall. Democrats had to get 10 Republicans on board to pass a filibuster in the split Senate.

“In the current state, I wouldn’t support it,” Johnson said at a meeting of Common Sense Citizens of Washington County last week, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which received a recording of the comments.

Senators are still working on a final draft of the bill, and Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, said they want to “ensure that religious freedoms are not violated and that polygamous marriages are not allowed.”

‘But at the same time, I also don’t want millions of lives to be disrupted. For me, that was a wound that had healed. Let it go, okay. Move on, okay,” he said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which reported the comments Wednesday.

The right-wing senator is engaged in a tough reelection race with his Democratic counterpart. He seems to have changed his mind about the bill two months ago.

“The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue to further divide Americans for their political advantage. While I think the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, I see no reason to oppose it should it come before the Senate,” Johnson said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in July.

Without Johnson’s support, there are three Republicans who are considered safe ‘yes’ votes: Sens. Collins and Rob Portman, Ohio, both sponsors of the measure, and Sen. Thom Tillis, NC

Nine other GOP votes are up for grabs.