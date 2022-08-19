Samatha Womack reveals she’s recovering from breast cancer surgery

<!–

Samantha Womack has confirmed she is recovering from breast cancer surgery just days after announcing her diagnosis.

The former EastEnders actress revealed she was being treated for the condition while paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who lost her own battle with breast cancer on August 8.

On Thursday night on Instagram, Samantha, 49, confirmed she was back home and being cared for by boyfriend Oliver Farnworth after surgery.

She shared a photo of her healthy dinner — a bowl of homemade soup — and wrote, “Recovering after breast cancer. My love makes me turmeric and ginger in the morning and homemade pumpkin soup in the evening……. feeling loved and grateful.’

The reassuring post sparked a wave of comments from friends and followers, with former EastEnders co-star Tamzin Outhwaite writing: “Send lots of love and positive energy.”

Close friend Denise Van Outen added, “I’m sending you immense love,” while Gaby Roslin wrote, “I am sending you so much love.”

Samantha is currently starring as the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, which opened to rave reviews at the Gillian Lynne Theater in the West End last month, and will run through January.

In a recent tribute to late actress Olivia, she tweeted a photo of the couple with Olivia’s daughter Chloe, taken when Samantha had played Sandy in the West End production of Grease in 1993.

She captioned the image: ‘This was the most magical night. Olivia and Chloe had come to Grease in London and then we had dinner together.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I am now starting my own battle with this disease and feel deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn.’

Samantha, who played the famous Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2007 to 2017, was immediately inundated with messages of support from her famous friends.