Samaritan trailer finds Sylvester Stallone as an aging superhero who comes out of hiding

Sylvester Stallone steps back into the superhero realm for a new film that puts a spin on the genre titled Samaritan.

The 76-year-old actor plays Joe Smith, a seemingly ordinary garbage man… who is secretly the superhero Samaritan who everyone thought died 25 years earlier.

Euphoria star Javon “Wanna” Walton plays young Sam, who discovers the hero’s identity while the city is overrun by a massive crime wave.

The trailer starts with Smith on his garbage route, he and his partner pull a dumpster into the truck when he notices something and pulls it out.

“What are you doing with all this junk?” asks his partner, while Joe simply replies, “Keeps me busy.”

Joe enjoys a cereal at home while watching a news report about ‘another night of crime and violence’ in the city’ while another broadcaster speculates, ‘it’s only a matter of time before the city implodes.’

Meanwhile, Sam (Walton) runs away from a group of kids, who catch up with him and start beating him… when Joe arrives and throws the kids off him like they’re nothing.

“I think we’re done here,” Joe tells the kids, adding, “Go on, hit it,” as a stunned Sam watches him head back to his building.

Sam goes back and tells Arthur (Martin Starr) that he found Samaritan, as he saw Joe/Samaritan from his apartment across the street.

Arthur is not convinced and says that Samaritan died 25 years ago, while we get a glimpse of the full Samaritan superhero costume.

Arthur asks, ‘Do you think you live opposite a superhero? Do you have a therapist, kid?’

A glimpse of Samaritan from the past is shown as Joe tries to assure Sam that Samaritan is dead, adding, “I’m picking up trash for a living friend.”

Sam comments, “Samaritan cleans up the streets,” and compares the two professions, Joe laughing and saying, “Mind your business, I’ll do mine.”

Sam yells, “I don’t believe you!” as he crosses the street, which makes him turn around just like a car drives through and runs over him, sending him over the windshield and into the concrete.

Sam rushes to him in disbelief… as his broken bones immediately begin to heal themselves, while Sam asks if he’s okay, and Joe just says, ‘I’m cool.’

Naturally, a friendship begins, as Sam asks how strong he is, tries to punch Joe in the stomach, seemingly hitting steel.

Joe says he’s not as strong as I once was. Things start to fall apart when you don’t care anymore, and I haven’t cared for you in a long time,” as we see his dented mask.

There’s a brief look at the evil Cyrus (Pilou Asbaek), as Sam asks Joe why he hates who he is.

“For some people it’s too late to change the damage they’ve done,” Sam says as Cyrus says Joe is “hiding something” and wants him dead.

Some of Joe’s crooks try to pounce on him in an alley, but Joe doesn’t need much to send them all away.

The trailer ends with some dramatic shots, including Sam asking Joe why he’s gone, but Joe doesn’t answer as the trailer comes to a close.

Samaritan, directed by Julius Avery (Overlord) and written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

