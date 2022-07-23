Samantha X announces she is now going by her real name

Samantha X is no more.

The former high-class call girl has left sex work and now goes by her real name, Amanda Goff.

The 48-year-old tells this week’s song of Zodiac sign that she is “ashamed” of her past career and that she has changed her life after being diagnosed with Bipolar II Disorder.

“As the fog begins to lift, I am ashamed of some of my choices, especially to go public,” she said.

“I don’t recognize the woman who did that and it’s humiliating to me.”

She continued, “I don’t blame my bipolar disorder, nor am I saying it has everything to do with my bipolar disorder. But would I have made those choices if I had been given the diagnosis and medication? Most likely I wouldn’t have been so public about it.”

Amanda has now reclaimed the ‘very traditional and conservative’ person she is at heart

Amanda says that creating her alter ego Samantha was “a way of dealing with certain traumas in my life” and she felt she was “acting” when she entered that side of herself.

“I felt invincible as Samantha. At the time, I had no problem going public, despite the shock of friends and family,” she says.

“It was as if I couldn’t understand their concerns. I was closed to it. I was somehow high, and now I understand it’s mania.”

Amanda has now reclaimed the “very traditional and conservative” person she is at heart.

The Sydney-based influencer was once described as the country’s highest-paid sex worker.

She dropped her successful career as a journalist to embark on a controversial path that soon earned her a whole new fan base.

Amanda established herself as Australia’s most recognizable escort, writing two memoirs and creating her own lingerie label, adult toys and agency.

In 2018, Amanda revealed her regrets about compromising for her short-lived relationship with Channel Seven news reporter Ryan Phelan, 47.

She said she regretted giving up her career as a high class escort.

“I learned a valuable lesson in my recent breakup and that was never, never give up on a man,” she said. Confidential.

“Which I thought would change my future in a matter of seconds, so it took me a while to regroup and refocus.

“I’ve learned never to make hasty life choices with someone I’ve known for a few weeks.”

The couple first confirmed their relationship in October 2017, with the blonde sharing sweet snaps from their European getaway before breaking up three months later.

Amanda hung up her heels and walked away from escorting after six years in the business, but returned to it shortly after the split.

She continued to run her escort agency with her business partner.

In addition to taking care of her desk behind the scenes, Amanda was also pursuing a Masters Degree in Counseling and Psychology.