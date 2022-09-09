Samantha Womack, 49, reveals her beloved dog Lola has died

Samantha Womack has revealed that her beloved dog Lola has passed away – as she continues to fight breast cancer.

The EastEnders actress, 49, took to Instagram on Friday to share the sad news, writing poignantly: ‘Can’t handle losing you, not now…’ alongside a gallery of images featuring her dog.

Last month, Samantha announced that she had “started her own battle with the disease” when she paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

In the post about the death of the German Shepherd greyhound mix, Samantha shared a series of sweet snaps with her pet as she hugged and smothered him.

There was also a selection of close-up shots of Lola in cute outfits sleeping and posing with her other pets.

She wrote in her caption, “My heart is broken. My soul mate Lola. Can’t bear to lose you, not now…’.

On August 9, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The soap star announced that she had “started her own battle with the disease” as she paid tribute to Grease star Olivia.

As a tribute to the late actress, she tweeted a photo of the couple with Olivia’s daughter Chloe, taken when Samantha had played Sandy in the West End production of Grease in 1993.

Samantha captioned the image: ‘This was the most magical evening. Olivia and Chloe had come to Grease in London and then we had dinner together.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I am now starting my own battle with this disease and feel deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn.’

Samantha, who played the famous Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2007 to 2017, was immediately inundated with messages of support from her famous friends.

Referring to the star’s upcoming stint in the West End production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, comedian Shappi Khorsandi wrote: ‘Sending the most brilliant White Witch support and love x’

Samantha’s on-screen sister in EastEnders, Rita Simons, also reached out and tweeted: ‘I love you forever my sister’.

This morning soap pundit Sharon Marshall tweeted: ‘I wish you love and strength’, while actress Lucia Keskin added: ‘Sending strength. I love you very much!!!!!!’

A few weeks after she confirmed she was recovering from breast cancer surgery, she was home after the surgery, being cared for by friend Oliver Farnworth.

She shared a photo of her healthy dinner — a bowl of homemade soup — and wrote, “Recovering after breast cancer. My love makes me turmeric and ginger in the morning and homemade pumpkin soup in the evening… feeling loved and grateful.”

The reassuring post sparked a wave of response from friends and followers, with former EastEnders co-star Tamzin Outhwaite writing: “Send lots of love and positive energy.”

Close friend Denise Van Outen added, “I’m sending you immense love,” while Gaby Roslin wrote, “I am sending you so much love.”

Samantha is currently starring as the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, which opened to rave reviews last month at the Gillian Lynne Theater in the West End, and will run through January.

Samantha has two children, Lili and Benji, with ex-husband Mark Womack, who appears in Emmerdale. They separated four years ago, but have continued to live together.

For the past two years she has been in a relationship with actor Oliver Farnworth, 40, and now the three of them form a ‘blended parenting unit’ – splitting their time between homes in Bedfordshire and Liverpool.

The Macmillan Support Line provides free, confidential support to people with cancer and their loved ones. Call 0808 808 00 00 for support.