Samantha Womack, 49, reveals her beloved dog Lola has died
Samantha Womack has revealed that her beloved dog Lola has passed away – as she continues to fight breast cancer.
The EastEnders actress, 49, took to Instagram on Friday to share the sad news, writing poignantly: ‘Can’t handle losing you, not now…’ alongside a gallery of images featuring her dog.
Last month, Samantha announced that she had “started her own battle with the disease” when she paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.
In the post about the death of the German Shepherd greyhound mix, Samantha shared a series of sweet snaps with her pet as she hugged and smothered him.
There was also a selection of close-up shots of Lola in cute outfits sleeping and posing with her other pets.
She wrote in her caption, “My heart is broken. My soul mate Lola. Can’t bear to lose you, not now…’.
On August 9, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The soap star announced that she had “started her own battle with the disease” as she paid tribute to Grease star Olivia.
As a tribute to the late actress, she tweeted a photo of the couple with Olivia’s daughter Chloe, taken when Samantha had played Sandy in the West End production of Grease in 1993.
Samantha captioned the image: ‘This was the most magical evening. Olivia and Chloe had come to Grease in London and then we had dinner together.
“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I am now starting my own battle with this disease and feel deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn.’
Samantha, who played the famous Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2007 to 2017, was immediately inundated with messages of support from her famous friends.
Referring to the star’s upcoming stint in the West End production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, comedian Shappi Khorsandi wrote: ‘Sending the most brilliant White Witch support and love x’
Samantha’s on-screen sister in EastEnders, Rita Simons, also reached out and tweeted: ‘I love you forever my sister’.
This morning soap pundit Sharon Marshall tweeted: ‘I wish you love and strength’, while actress Lucia Keskin added: ‘Sending strength. I love you very much!!!!!!’
A few weeks after she confirmed she was recovering from breast cancer surgery, she was home after the surgery, being cared for by friend Oliver Farnworth.
She shared a photo of her healthy dinner — a bowl of homemade soup — and wrote, “Recovering after breast cancer. My love makes me turmeric and ginger in the morning and homemade pumpkin soup in the evening… feeling loved and grateful.”
The reassuring post sparked a wave of response from friends and followers, with former EastEnders co-star Tamzin Outhwaite writing: “Send lots of love and positive energy.”
Close friend Denise Van Outen added, “I’m sending you immense love,” while Gaby Roslin wrote, “I am sending you so much love.”
Soap Star Legend: Samantha played the famous Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2007 to 2017
Samantha is currently starring as the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, which opened to rave reviews last month at the Gillian Lynne Theater in the West End, and will run through January.
Samantha has two children, Lili and Benji, with ex-husband Mark Womack, who appears in Emmerdale. They separated four years ago, but have continued to live together.
For the past two years she has been in a relationship with actor Oliver Farnworth, 40, and now the three of them form a ‘blended parenting unit’ – splitting their time between homes in Bedfordshire and Liverpool.
The Macmillan Support Line provides free, confidential support to people with cancer and their loved ones. Call 0808 808 00 00 for support.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, affecting more than two MILLION women every year
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world. There are over 55,000 new cases in the UK each year and the disease claims the lives of 11,500 women. In the US, it affects 266,000 and kills 40,000 each year. But what causes it and how can it be treated?
What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer develops from a cancer cell that develops in the lining of a duct or lobule in one of the breasts.
When the breast cancer has spread to the surrounding breast tissue, it is called an ‘invasive’ breast cancer. Some people are diagnosed with “carcinoma in situ,” where no cancer cells have grown beyond the duct or lobe.
Most cases develop in women over the age of 50, but younger women are sometimes affected. Breast cancer can develop in men, although this is rare.
Staging means how big the cancer is and whether it has spread. Stage 1 is the earliest stage, and stage 4 means the cancer has spread to another part of the body.
The cancer cells are classified from low, meaning slow growth, to high, meaning fast growing. High-grade cancers are more likely to come back after being treated for the first time.
What Causes Breast Cancer?
A cancerous tumor starts with one abnormal cell. The exact reason why a cell becomes cancerous is unclear. It is thought that something damages or changes certain genes in the cell. This makes the cell abnormal and multiplies ‘out of control’.
While breast cancer can develop for no apparent reason, there are some risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer, such as genetics.
What are the symptoms of breast cancer?
The usual first symptom is a painless breast lump, although most breast lumps are not cancerous and are fluid-filled cysts, which are benign.
The first place breast cancer usually spreads to is the lymph nodes in the armpit. If this happens, you will get a swelling or lump in one armpit.
How is breast cancer diagnosed?
- Initial assessment: A doctor examines the breasts and armpits. They may do tests such as a mammogram, which is a special X-ray of the breast tissue that can indicate the possibility of tumors.
- Biopsy: A biopsy is when a small piece of tissue is removed from a part of the body. The sample is then examined under the microscope to look for abnormal cells. The sample can confirm or rule out cancer.
If you are diagnosed with breast cancer, further tests may be needed to assess whether it has spread. For example, blood tests, an ultrasound of the liver or a chest X-ray.
How is breast cancer treated?
Treatment options that may be considered include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and hormone treatment. Often a combination of two or more of these treatments is used.
- Surgery: Breast-conserving surgery or removal of the affected breast, depending on the size of the tumor.
- Radiotherapy: A treatment that uses high-energy beams of radiation that are aimed at cancer tissue. This kills cancer cells or stops cancer cells from multiplying. It is mainly used in addition to surgery.
- Chemotherapy: a treatment for cancer using cancer drugs that kill or prevent cancer cells from multiplying
- Hormone treatments: Some forms of breast cancer are influenced by the ‘female’ hormone oestrogen, which can stimulate the cancer cells to divide and multiply. Treatments that lower levels of these hormones or prevent them from working are commonly used in people with breast cancer.
How successful is the treatment?
The outlook is best in those who are diagnosed when the cancer is still small and has not spread. Surgical removal of a tumor at an early stage can then give a good chance of a cure.
With the routine mammography offered to women between the ages of 50 and 70, more early-stage breast cancers are being diagnosed and treated.
For more information visit breastcancercare.org.uk, breastcancernow.org or www.cancerhelp.org.uk