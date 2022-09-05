Samantha Morton to lead Paramount+ thriller The Burning Girls alongside Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes

<!–

The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton and Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes have been cast in the upcoming Paramount+ series The Burning Girls.

Two-time Oscar nominee Morton, 45, will star in the show, based on CJ Tudor’s 2021 novel, Deadline reports.

Morton plays a Reverend named Jack Brooks, a single parent haunted by a tragedy from her past, as well as the death of her husband.

News! The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton and Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes have been cast in an upcoming Paramount+ series; pictured in 2019

Stokes, 22, plays Morton’s daughter Flo, described as a unique teenager.

Together they arrive at a village called Chapel Croft, waiting for a new beginning.

But it isn’t long before they discover they’ve moved into a community full of “conspiracies and secrets.”

The series comes from Buccaneer Media, and CEO Tony Wood said: “We couldn’t be happier with the cast of The Burning Girls as we start production this week.”

The executive added, “The depth of talent is significant.”

Coming soon: The two women, 45 and 22, will star in Burning Girls, based on CJ Tudor’s 2021 novel; seen in 2019

The show will also feature Conrad Khan of Peaky Blinders, Rupert Graves, Elodie Grace Orkin of Stranger Things and more.

Both Morton and Stokes are currently working on other projects as well – Morton in Starz’ Serpent Queen and Stokes in Lockwood & Co. on Netflix.

The upcoming TV series will also see appearances from Janie Dee, David Dawson, Paul Bradley, Jane Lapotaire, Jack Roth, Mollie Holder, Safia Oakley-Green, Beth Cordingly and John Macmillian.

And of the story of the book, Wood said last year: ‘The Burning Girls is a great story; it’s very easy to see how CJ Tudor has risen to the top of the charts in a fairly short period of time. Her ability to tell a truly gripping story is exceptional.”