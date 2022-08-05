Samantha Markle’s lawyers say they have ‘viable’ defamation case against Meghan

Lawyers for Samantha Markle have said they have a “viable” defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Meghan because they have “factual evidence of the inaccuracy” of the statements she made.

Samantha is suing the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly peddling a ‘rags to riches’ story in her Oprah interview, as well as for comments in the book Finding Freedom as part of a campaign to ‘destroy’ her reputation.

While Meghan’s legal team argues that the claims she made about Oprah were the result of “how she felt” and that she didn’t write Finding Freedom so cannot be held liable, Samantha’s counsel says she’s a was labeled a liar because of what had happened. said, which they believed was based on untruths.

Jamie Sasson, of the Ticktin Law Group, said: News week“This is a viable claim because we have actual evidence of the inaccuracy of these statements and that Meghan Markle made these statements.

“In Oprah, they were made directly and in Finding Freedom, they were instructed to put these things in the book by Ms. Markle [Meghan] via the email. If we didn’t have the email, it would be a different story.’

“The part that’s missing in this whole thing is that they’re pretending no harm has come out of these statements that have been made,” he concluded.

“We have clearly stated in our complaint the damage Samantha Markle has suffered from being labeled a liar. She is now facing online comments about ‘Meghan’s lying sister’ and she has never lied about anything.”

In a court document, Samantha, the daughter of Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, alleges that the Duchess of Sussex has launched a ‘premeditated’ campaign to destroy her and her father’s reputation.

She claims her sister tried to ruin their credibility so that “they could not interfere with the false story and fairytale life concocted by the defendant.”

She also claims that Meghan lied when she claimed that she “essentially got out of virtual poverty” and that she had to take on from 13 low-paying jobs to “make ends meet.”

Meanwhile, Samantha, 57, launched an astonishing commercial about Omid Scobie, her sister’s friend and biographer, labeling Finding Freedom as “a book full of lies.”

Samantha lashes out at Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom, which she calls her sister’s “fairytale life story.”

Her lawyers said Meghan’s saying she “grew up as an only child” cannot be false, as it is “a textbook example of a subjective statement about how someone feels about her childhood.”

She claims the book has caused “significant and irreparable prejudice, damage and damage” to her reputation.

She listed a series of texts in the biography that she disputes, including that she had dropped out of high school.

Meghan’s lawyer has previously hit back at the lawsuit, claiming it was “unfounded” and that they would give it “the minimum necessary attention.” Scobie also dismissed the claims.

In their latest round of legal documents, Meghan’s lawyers are rejecting Samantha’s claim that it was unfair for Meghan to claim she grew up as an only child, claiming that’s how she feels despite technically having two half-siblings.

‘It’s hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how you view your own childhood.

Furthermore, Plaintiff’s opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, in which Ms Winfrey asked Meghan about her ‘relationship’ with Plaintiff (after whom Ms Winfrey named her ‘paternal half-sister’).

Meanwhile, Samantha also pulls out the book Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which she calls both her sister’s “fairytale life story” and “a book full of lies.”

“Meghan’s answer to that question that she ‘grew up as an only child’ was clearly not intended as an objective statement that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings.”

But Sasson told Newsweek his team plans to argue that being an “only child” isn’t subjective, adding, “You’re either an only child or you’re not.”

He said that as a result of Meghan’s comments, his client was seen as a “liar” by the general public who accused her of “inventing a story that claimed she was Meghan Markle’s sister when she was.”

Meghan also dismisses Samantha’s complaints about information in Finding Freedom, a book by her friend Omid Scobie, saying Meghan cannot be held responsible for the content because she did not write it.

One of the information Meghan reportedly provided was that Samantha “lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers.”

“Meghan didn’t make the statements; she cannot be held responsible for it. It’s that simple,” her lawyers say.

Sasson told Newsweek that they will claim that Meghan “instructed” certain elements to be included in the book.

Referring to the Duchess by her first name in the documents, her lawyers asked the court, “In summary, Meghan’s resignation request must be granted, as well as her request for attorneys’ fees, costs and other provisions.”

The sisters are said to have last seen each other in 2008, but in recent years they have been bumping over versions of their childhood.

Samantha’s rocky relationship with Meghan exploded into the public eye after her sister’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017.

She was quoted by journalists as ‘The Queen would be appalled’ and called her a ‘ducha**’ on Twitter.

She gave numerous interviews attacking the Duchess, but has since come back and complimented her.

Samantha also released a book about her sister last year, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One.

It exposes details about the Markles’ upbringing, including the rivalry when their father was still married to the actress’s mother, Doria Ragland.

But Samantha also writes about her adoration for Meghan as a baby, describing the child as “bi-racial, beautiful, and the color of a peach as well as a rose.”

A judge will rule on Meghan’s request to have her half-sister’s lawsuit dismissed with no date set for when the verdict will be handed down.

