Samantha Markle slams Prince Harry’s brief appearance on her half-sister’s ‘odd and breathy’ podcast

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has criticized the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘lofty’ claims of victimization and for Prince Harry’s ‘dismissive and abusive’ treatment in her new podcast.

Samantha Markle reacted with incredulous eye rolls when Meghan’s ‘strange and breathing’ podcast interview with tennis legend Serena Williams was played for her on Dan Wootton tonight.

The podcast was the first episode of Archetypes, a new Spotify series in which Meghan will investigate “labels that try to stop women.”

But Samantha accused the Duchess of being “rather lofty” in her claim that she was “able to align herself with issues of femininity and suffering on the grounds that she attended Immaculate Heart School where she was taught by the nuns.” empowered to be independent women”.

“But who paid for that?” asked Samantha. ‘That was all from my father. So let’s face it, we didn’t grow up in a vacuum. There are others who help us along, who support us and who pay for everything that gives us that platform that our father was.”

She further accused Meghan of “self-aggrandizement” and said her claims about ambitious women could be a “projection.”

“Most women are raised with ambition,” she said. “But I think there’s been a lot of public scrutiny over how some climb the ladder.”

Meghan’s half-sister also suggested that Prince Harry has been playing “second fiddle” since the couple’s wedding in 2018.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle described the new podcast as ‘strange and breathing’ and ‘lots of feminine chatter and purrs’

The Duke made a cameo appearance on the podcast, popping his head out the door to say hello and calling Serena Williams’ haircut a “vibe” before disappearing again.

In response to Dan Wootton’s question whether she thought Meghan had ‘unmasked’ Prince Harry, Samantha said: ‘Harry seems to be playing second fiddle. It didn’t hurt to use the title and the royal wedding as a springboard, but after the wedding is over, it feels like Harry is in the shadows.

“It was kind of, ‘Oh let’s let him in.’ The whole thing felt very staged.

‘Why would you even have him around if he’s not included? It just seemed very disrespectful and I felt insulting – instead of getting him involved and both of them talking about what’s important to them in their lives right now.

“It was really just a lot of female chatter and purring.”

Dan Wootton asked Samantha Markle if she thought Meghan was ‘unmasking’ Prince Harry, to which she replied that ‘it feels like Harry is in the shadows after the wedding is over’

Samantha criticized Meghan for not giving credit to their father for helping her achieve such a platform

The podcast has also been criticized for Meghan’s comments that she was “shaken” and unable to believe she should continue with royal engagements after a “fire” broke out in the room in South Africa where her son Archie was to sleep.

Archie, then four months old, wasn’t in the room in Cape Town when a stove started smoking, but Meghan said she was “in tears” and accused those doing the tour of focusing on “how it looks, instead of how it feels’ .

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘Thankfully no one was injured and although it must have been very shocking, there was certainly no alternative but to continue with their tour itinerary. It would have been so disappointing for so many if they hadn’t.’

Samantha raised her eyebrows and rolled her eyes repeatedly when she heard Meghan talk about leaving Archie behind and said she “didn’t really believe it.”

She closed the interview by reiterating her opinion that Meghan hasn’t given her father enough credit to help her get the platform she has now.

Meghan interviewed tennis star Serena Williams in the first episode of her 12-part Spotify podcast series Archetypes

She said, ‘In my opinion, she misses the point. The accolades are for daddy, her parents, her friends, family, those who love and support her and raised her to where she is.

‘We don’t live in an I, I, I world.’

Archetypes describes itself as ‘a refreshing and dynamic new podcast in which Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex delve into the labels that are trying to stop women’.

She closed this week’s episode by announcing that singer Mariah Carey will be her next guest.

Actresses Mindy Kaling and Margaret Cho, comedian Amanda Seales and author Allison Yarrow are also expected to appear in upcoming episodes of the 12-part series.