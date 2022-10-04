Samantha Cristoforetti appears from ISS with her Barbie doll to inspire girls into STEM careers

She was recently assigned as Europe’s first female commander of the International Space Station, and now Samantha Cristoferri can be seen in a new video from the ISS – alongside her lookalike Barbie.

The Italian astronaut took the time to describe some of the experiments aboard the ISS and to answer questions from five 8- to 11-year-olds from all over Europe.

She and her spacesuit-clad Barbie floated in weightlessness as she spoke.

When asked why she became an astronaut, the 45-year-old said, “Growing up, I was fascinated by the night sky, and the idea of ​​flying into space, and the sense of adventure and exploration.

‘And then I became interested in science and technology; and when I really loved flying, I became a pilot. And being an astronaut brings all my passions and interests together.”

Who is Samantha Cristoforetti? Born on April 26, 1977 in Milan, Samantha Cristoforetti is an astronaut of the European Space Agency. She was selected as an ESA astronaut in May 2009 and joined the space agency in September of that year. In November 2014, she launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for the ISS. She returned to Earth in June 2015 after spending 200 days in space. In April of this year, she launched back to the ISS. And in September, she was officially appointed as Europe’s first female commander of the ISS.

The video call was part of a project designed to inspire young girls to embark on careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

It also marks World Space Week, which begins today.

Cristoforetti left for the ISS in April and was officially named commander of the space station last month.

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, said: ‘ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has a wonderful mission that benefits science, engineering and education.

“It also helps develop our future missions throughout the solar system.

“As with all our ESA astronauts, I’m very proud of her achievements, and when it emphasizes that both women and men play an equal role in space exploration, it’s another positive aspect of ESA’s Minerva mission.”

Five young girls were chosen to ask Cristoforetti questions, including Elisabeth Cabales, 10, of Norfolk, who asked, “What experiments are you doing?”

In response, Cristoforetti said, “Well, the space station is one big laboratory, so we do a lot of experiments. For example, we now even grow plants.’

Cristoforetti will soon return to Earth with her Barbie, which will then be on display at ESA headquarters.

Barbie released his first astronaut doll in 1965 and has since released an astrophysicist, space scientists and other astronauts

The ISS commander got her first lookalike doll in March 2019, before an updated version went on sale in 2021.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Samantha Cristoforetti Barbie will go to the Women in Aerospace Europe charity.

Research from 2019, and shared by Barbie, found that even at a young age, girls say they are least confident in their math skills in school.

This means they miss out on potentially fulfilling and high paying careers in the industry.

These are sectors where employment growth is three times faster than for non-STEM jobs, causing girls and women to miss out on lucrative positions.

Lisa McKnight, Barbie’s EVP & Global Head, said: “Barbie’s goal is to remind girls that they can be anything we do.

“By partnering with Barbie role model Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA and Inspiring Girls, we can talk directly to girls and spark their interest in pursuing STEM careers as they grow up, all in hopes of leveling the playing field for girls everywhere.” to make.’