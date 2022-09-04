Samantha Armytage’s husband Richard Lavender reveals it was love at first sight

<!–

Samantha Armytage’s husband Richard Lavender has revealed that his first meeting with the former Sunrise host left him swooning.

In a very rare appearance together on Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife on Sunday night, the extremely private couple shared insights into their romance.

“The moment I first saw Sammy, I thought, there’s my girl,” said Richard, 60, in love.

“We were very lucky, weren’t we, that we ever found each other?” Sam, 45, agreed.

Discussing her move to the countryside after she left the city and her role in Sunrise, Sam strongly recommended the tree change.

“My experience is that it’s really nice when you move to the country, which I did last year out of love,” she said.

‘You really have to be a team with a farmer. For example, it’s more than an average job in the city – it’s a lifestyle.’

It comes after Sam reveals that she plans to keep her private life with Richard all to herself.

“I’ve always felt that until I was married or really sure of someone, then I’m not going to talk about them in public, and I’m really glad I didn’t because boy, oh boy, there were a few that didn’t deserve to be talked about’ she told Stellar magazine.

‘Even with Rich, [fame] is not his world. He’s a very private person, so I feel like I’m giving him enough without sharing too much.”

Samantha married her doting partner Richard on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

After joining Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by news anchor Natalie Barr and is enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.

In July 2020, Samantha sold her home in Sydney’s North Bondi for $2.8 million, suggesting she was planning to move to the country full-time.

Richard owns a 40-acre estate in Bowral, while Samantha sold her cottage in the Southern Highlands in September 2020 for $3.1 million.

In April last year, Samantha told: The Daily Telegraph that she has not turned her back on television and is looking for the ‘right’ job at the ‘right’ time.