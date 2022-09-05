Samantha Armytage struggles on Farmer Wants A Wife

Samantha Armytage appeared in Farmer Wants a Wife on Monday evening.

But the former Sunrise host found herself struggling to get a word out of the suitors when she asked what they thought of contestant Paige.

‘How are you all doing?’ she began, responding to a series of general murmurs.

“What were your first impressions of her?” Sam tried again and there was an awkward silence.

“She’s great, yes,” one of the farmers finally answered.

‘She’s gorgeous. And quite a long time,’ Sam struggled, finally agreeing with one of the men.

Sam then explained that the men would have a group dinner with contestant Paige

On Sunday’s episode, Samantha’s husband Richard Lavender revealed that his first meeting with the blonde made him swoon.

In a very rare appearance together on the Channel Seven show, the extremely private couple shared insights into their romance.

“The moment I first saw Sammy, I thought, there’s my girl,” said Richard, 60, in love.

“We were very lucky, weren’t we, that we ever found each other?” Sam, 45, agreed.

Discussing her move to the countryside after she left the city and her role in Sunrise, Sam strongly recommended the tree change.

“My experience is that it’s really nice when you move to the country, which I did last year out of love,” she said.

‘You really have to be a team with a farmer. For example, it’s more than an average job in the city – it’s a lifestyle.’

It comes after Sam reveals that she plans to keep her private life with Richard all to herself.

“I’ve always felt that until I was married or really sure of someone, then I’m not going to talk about them in public, and I’m really glad I didn’t because boy, oh boy, there were a few that didn’t deserve to be talked about,” she told Stellar magazine.

‘Even with Rich, [fame] is not his world. He’s a very private person, so I feel like I’m giving him enough without sharing too much.”

Samantha married her doting partner Richard on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

After joining Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by news anchor Natalie Barr and is enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.