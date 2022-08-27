Samantha Armytage reveals why she’d NEVER return to Sunrise 

<!–

Samantha Armytage has revealed that she plans to keep her private life with husband Richard Lavender to herself.

The former Sunrise star, 45, stars in a stunning cover shoot for Stellar Magazine and explained that these days the couple prefers a quiet life in the countryside.

“I’ve always felt that until I was married or really sure of someone, then I’m not going to talk about them in public, and I’m really glad I didn’t because boy, oh boy, there were a few that didn’t deserve to be talked about,” she said.

‘Even with Rich, [fame] is not his world. He’s a very private person, so I feel like I’m giving him enough without sharing too much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sam said she will never return to the sunrise breakfast show and is concerned that journalism is too awake these days.

‘I would never go back. You don’t go backwards in life. You have to keep moving forward,” she said.

‘When I do listen to radio and TV, nobody says what they mean. Everyone is walking on this tightrope because they’re afraid they’ll say the wrong thing and the crowd will descend on them, and that’s not journalism.”

Samantha married her doting partner Richard, 60, on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

After joining Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by news anchor Natalie Barr and is enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.

In July 2020, Samantha sold her home in Sydney’s North Bondi for $2.8 million, suggesting she was planning to move to the country full-time.

Richard owns a 40-acre estate in Bowral, while Samantha sold her cottage in the Southern Highlands in September 2020 for $3.1 million.

In April last year, Samantha told: The Daily Telegraph that she has not turned her back on television and is looking for the ‘right’ job at the ‘right’ time.

“I don’t think I’m done with TV. I’m for now, but maybe I’ll come back someday, but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time,” she said.

After signing with Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by news anchor Natalie Barr (left) and is enjoying a quieter life in the countryside