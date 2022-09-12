Samantha Armytage reveals husband Richard Lavender had ‘no idea who she was’ when they met

Samantha Armytage has shared a rare insight into her quiet life in the country with husband Richard Lavender.

The former Sunrise host says the couple is “always busy” on the ranch on their property in the Southern Highlands.

“We have horses and there is always something going on,” the 46-year-old said TV week.

Samantha Armytage has shared a rare insight into her quiet life in the country with husband Richard Lavender. Both pictured

“I like to use the chainsaw and I drive the bobcat and the tractor. But not the bulldozer – it’s too big and scary.’

Sam says she and Richard, 60, fell in love at first sight, but he had never seen her on Sunrise, which she presented at the time.

“I knew right away that Rich was grounded and an earthy type. I liked that he had no idea who I was, and I loved his blue eyes,” she said.

The former Sunrise host says the couple is “always busy” on the ranch on their property in the Southern Highlands. “We have horses and there is always something going on,” the 46-year-old told TV Week

Sam added that her role as a matchmaker on Farmer Wants a Wife is perfect because it reflects her own experience.

“The show is basically my life, moving to the country for love,” she said. “I loved being asked.”

The television host revealed some surprising goals, including writing a sitcom and training a champion racehorse.

Sam added that her role as a matchmaker on Farmer Wants a Wife is perfect because it reflects her own experience. “The show is basically my life, moving to the country for love,” she said. ‘I loved being asked’

“All in all, I want a productive, peaceful life—that I’ve cultivated. Lucky me,” she told the magazine.

Richard previously revealed that his first encounter with the former Sunrise host made him swoon.

In a very rare appearance together on Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife, the extremely private couple shared insights into their romance.

Sam says she and Richard fell in love at first sight, but he’d never seen her on Sunrise, where she was the host at the time. “I knew right away that Rich was grounded and an earthy type. I liked that he had no idea who I was, and I loved his blue eyes,” she said

“The moment I first saw Sammy, I thought, there’s my girl,” said a love-struck Richard in the episode.

“We were very lucky, weren’t we, that we ever found each other?” Sam came in.

Discussing her move to the countryside after she left the city and her role in Sunrise, Sam strongly recommended the tree change.

Richard previously revealed that his first meeting with the former Sunrise host made him swoon

“My experience is that it’s really nice when you move to the country, which I did last year out of love,” she said.

‘You really have to be a team with a farmer. For example, it’s more than an average job in the city – it’s a lifestyle.’

It comes after Sam reveals that she plans to keep her private life with Richard all to herself.

“The moment I first saw Sammy, I thought, there’s my girl,” said a love-struck Richard in the episode. “We were very lucky, weren’t we, that we ever found each other?” Sam agreed

“I’ve always felt that until I was married or really sure of someone, then I’m not going to talk about them in public, and I’m really glad I didn’t because boy, oh boy, there were a few that didn’t deserve to be talked about,” she told Stellar magazine.

‘Even with Rich, [fame] is not his world. He’s a very private person, so I feel like I’m giving him enough without sharing too much.”

Samantha married her doting partner Richard on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.

Samantha married her doting partner Richard on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands

After joining Sunrise in March last year, she was replaced by news anchor Natalie Barr and is enjoying a quieter life in the countryside.

In July 2020, Samantha sold her home in Sydney’s North Bondi for $2.8 million, suggesting she was planning to move to the country full-time.

Richard owns a 40-acre estate in Bowral, while Samantha sold her cottage in the Southern Highlands in September 2020 for $3.1 million.