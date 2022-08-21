WhatsNew2Day
Samantha Armytage reveals airdate for new season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Entertainment
By Merry

Samantha Armytage Reveals Airdate For New Season Of Farmer Wants A Wife — And It’s On A Very Special Day

By S. Shipley for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:00, 21 August 2022 | Updated: 11:00, 21 August 2022

Samantha Armytage has revealed the broadcast of the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

The former Sunrise host took to Instagram on Sunday night to reveal that the premiere will coincide with another day close to her heart.

“We’re on a date…and I’m lucky, Farmer Wants a Wife is premiering on my birthday…” Sam, 45, wrote next to a Farmers cast shot.

Sam Armytage (pictured) has revealed the air date for the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Sam Armytage (pictured) has revealed the air date for the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Sam stars in the latest trailer of the hit Channel Seven series, where she talks about helping singles in love find a match.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” she tells viewers in the preview.

Elsewhere in the trailer, some farmers are introduced as they search for love.

“We’re on a date…and I’m lucky, Farmer Wants a Wife is premiering on my birthday…” Sam, 45, wrote alongside a Farmers cast shot

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” Farmer Will says, while Farmer Harry admits, “Love is something you just can’t live without.

‘I hope to find a wife and get married’, farmer Ben adds.

It was announced that Sam would star on the show in October 2021.

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something," said the handsome farmer Will

1661076146 404 Samantha Armytage reveals airdate for new season of Farmer Wants

1661076146 404 Samantha Armytage reveals airdate for new season of Farmer Wants

"Love is something you just can't live without," Farmer Harry added in the new preview

It came on the heels of her marrying Bowral farmer, Richard Lavender.

Sam left Sunrise in March last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property.

This will be her first role with Seven after leaving the top-rated breakfast show.

Sam left Sunrise in March last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property. Both pictured

Sam left Sunrise in March last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property. Both pictured

Sam left Sunrise in March last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property. Both pictured

