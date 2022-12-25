Samantha Armytage looks smitten as she poses on the ski slopes with husband Richard Lavender

Samantha Armytage is currently enjoying a festive holiday in the Japanese Alps with husband Richard Lavender.

And on Sunday, the pair got into the festive spirit by sharing a loved-up selfie with Sam’s adoring followers.

The image shows Sam and Richard posing in their ski gear on the slopes of Hakuba, a village just outside Nagano.

“Merry Christmas everyone,” Sam captioned the post.

“In now for a delicious lunch,” she added alongside a turkey emoji.

The celebratory photo of the couple in the snow comes after Samantha shared a rare insight into her quiet country life with husband Richard Lavender.

The former Sunrise host says the pair are “always busy” on the farm at their Southern Highlands estate.

“We have horses and there’s always something going on,” Sam said TV week.

“I like to use the chainsaw and I drive the bobcat and the tractor. But not the bulldozer – it’s too big and scary.’

It comes after Sam reveals that she intends to keep her private life with Richard all to herself.

“I always felt like until I was married or really sure about someone I wouldn’t talk about it in public, and I’m really glad I didn’t because boy, oh boy, there were a few who didn’t deserve to be talked about,’ she said Stellar magazine.

“Even with Rich, [fame] is not his world. He’s a very private person, so I feel like I give enough of him without having to share too much.”

Samantha married her loving partner Richard on New Year’s Eve in 2020 at his home in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.