Samantha Armytage looks chic in blue on the cover of Stellar magazine

Samantha Armytage will grace the upcoming issue of Stellar magazine.

The former Sunrise host, 45, posted a sneak peak of the stylish cover on Instagram on Thursday evening.

In the image, Sam is wearing a chic cyan pantsuit consisting of a blouse, high-waisted trousers and a matching jacket.

The TV veteran completed the look with a pair of pointed shoes of the same color and wore her hair in loose waves.

It comes after Sam revealed the broadcast of the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife.

On Sunday, Sam also revealed that the premiere will coincide with another day she holds close to her heart.

“We’re on a date…and I’m lucky, Farmer Wants a Wife is premiering on my birthday…” Sam wrote on Instagram.

Sam stars in the latest trailer of the hit Channel Seven series, where she talks about helping singles in love find a match.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” she tells viewers in the preview.

Elsewhere in the trailer, some farmers are introduced as they search for love.

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” Farmer Will says, while Farmer Harry admits, “Love is something you just can’t live without.

‘I hope to find a wife and get married’, farmer Ben adds.

It was announced that Sam would star on the show in October 2021.

It came on the heels of her marrying Bowral farmer, Richard Lavender.

Sam left Sunrise in March last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property.

This will be her first role with Seven after leaving the top-rated breakfast show.