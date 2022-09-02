Samantha Armytage leaves Kyle & Jackie O ]studios after Sunrise snub

Former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage kept things casual for her breakfast radio interview The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday.

She ignored the Channel Seven breakfast show she hosted from 2013 to 2021 to speak with KIIS FM stars Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson as she embarked on the publicity tour for the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The 45-year-old, who is this year’s guest host for FWAW in what is reportedly her last appearance before completing her contract with Seven, was accompanied by two radio producers as she left the station’s headquarters in Sydney.

Former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage kept it casual for her breakfast radio interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Friday

The former news anchor opted for a business-chic ensemble consisting of gray linen trousers, a black blazer and a cream top, which she paired with a brown saddle bag.

She completed her look with gold earrings and white sneakers, and styled her blonde hair in a side part.

Armytage seemed in good spirits as she left the studio and climbed into the passenger seat of a black Audi Q7.

Instead of being interviewed on her old Sunrise stomping ground, she instead spoke to her friends Kyle and Jackie O about her new guest-hosting role on the dating series Farmer Wants a Wife, which premieres Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Sunrise welcomed the show’s four new farmers – Paige, Will, Ben and Harry – for a chat with presenters Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington.

Armytage, a real farmer who married horse breeder Richard Lavender in late 2020, said: ‘We found some really good farmers this year.

“The show is really about these people in love.”

Armytage, a real farmer who married horse breeder Richard Lavender in late 2020, said: 'We found some really good farmers this year. The show is really about these people in love'

She also revealed why she would never do breakfast TV again — comments that may explain why she wasn’t next to the farmers on Sunrise.

‘It doesn’t sound like you’re missing [breakfast TV] not at all,” said Jackie O.

“Not me,” Sam replied bluntly. “I wouldn’t want to go back to be a TV star. I quite like my life.’

Meanwhile, Sunrise welcomed the show's four new farmers — Paige, Will, Ben and Harry — for a sit-down with hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington

Daily Mail Australia understands that the focus of FWAW’s pre-show publicity is on the farmers, not the presenters, which is also why Sam was probably not interviewed live on Sunrise.

Sam looks like the country girl in the recent promo photo for the new season of the show.

In the picture, she is wearing a crisp white shirt and jeans topped with a fitted cardigan with a checkered pattern.

Her blonde locks are styled in a blow wave and she has a shiny makeup look.

‘New this season, please welcome our special guest Samantha Armytage!’ the caption next to the photo reads.

“Sam is here to give advice to people who want to fall in love with a farmer and move to the countryside (just like she did herself).”

Sam has been busy promoting Farmer Wants A Wife for the past few months.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal that the premiere will coincide with her birthday.

“We’re on a date…and lucky me, my birthday premieres…” Sam wrote next to a Farmers cast shot.

Sam also stars in the latest trailer for the hit Channel Seven series, where she talks about helping singles in love find a match.

“I fell in love with a farmer myself, so I can’t wait to help them find it,” she told viewers.

Elsewhere in the trailer, some farmers are introduced as they search for love.

Love, it sustains who I am. I want to give my life to something,” Farmer Will says, while Farmer Harry admits, “Love is something you just can’t live without.

Farmer Wants A Wife airs on Sunday, September 4 on Channel 7 at 7pm

‘I hope to find a wife and get married’, farmer Ben adds.

It was announced that Sam would star on the show in October 2021, on the heels of her marrying Bowral farmer, Richard Lavender.

Sam left Sunrise in March of last year and currently lives with Richard on his 40-acre property.

This will be her first role with Seven after leaving the top-rated breakfast show.

