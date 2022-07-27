Samah Baker: Jury finds James Hachem guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend

A Sydney man has been found guilty of murdering his on-again, off-again lover despite attempts to cover his tracks with false texts and by claiming that he used gloves and facial tissues found by the police for after he had entertained himself.

James Hachem, 36, was found guilty on Tuesday of the January 2019 murder of his former flame Samah Baker, 30.

Ms. Baker, a TAFE employee who, according to prosecutors, had an “intermittent intimate relationship” with Hachem, had spent much of her last two days alive with her killer.

Despite maintaining his innocence and promulgating a theory that Mrs. Baker committed suicide, the jury ultimately believed that Hachem was overcome with jealousy and enraged after seeing Mrs. Baker kiss another man.

Hachem had told police a litany of lies and had also sent text messages to his late partner’s phone in an attempt to rip off detectives, including a text: “You have to be with your boyfriend and you can’t text. Everything okay…’.

Another read: ‘Last night was so good, slept like a baby.’

James Hachem (pictured) has been found guilty of murdering his on-again, off-again lover

Samah Baker (pictured) was reported missing in 2019 and her body has still not been found

The court was told that Hachem, of Hurstville Grove, murdered Ms Baker in her apartment in Parramatta, western Sydney, on January 4, 2019, around 7 a.m. an accident.

Hachem then drove around Sydney with the body of his former lover in the back of his car.

Camera images show ‘flesh-colored’ objects between a pile of waste. Hachem told police he took Mrs Baker’s apartment as a favor.

The court was told that Hachem stopped at Hurstville Westfield and parked for some time before visiting a recruitment agency.

“He looked down a lot, he didn’t want to talk much, he looked tired, he kept to himself,” an employee of the recruitment agency MTC told the court.

Police searched the vast areas Hachem had visited (pictured) in the days after he killed his ex

He then went to the Coles supermarket and paid cash for facial tissues, garbage bags and a pair of sturdy gloves.

He told police that he used some of the wipes to clean himself after masturbating, and the rest was for cleaning kitchen appliances.

Hachem said he may have driven to a brothel later that day – he said he sometimes visited one in Liverpool, in western Sydney, or one called Tiffany in Canberra, or a sex worker in Wollongong. He said he would drive regularly, sometimes stop and sleep in his car because it was easier than sleeping at home.

Data from Hachem’s cell phone showed that between January 4 and 5, he had spent three and a half hours in a rural truck stop 10 miles south of Goulburn.

Police searches of the area revealed two upturned shallow holes, but no body was found.

Police also discovered that Mrs Baker’s Facebook account – which had been inactive for ten years – had been opened by Hachem and reactivated when she was already dead.

Hachem’s search history revealed that he had used a website that said “Change a Facebook password.”

During the trial, the prosecution alleged that Hachem reopened Ms. Baker’s account to “make it look like Ms. Baker was still alive.”

Hachem tried to fend off detectives with text messages he sent to Ms Baker pretending not to know she was dead

Samah Baker, 30, was last seen in the early hours of January 4, when her boyfriend dropped her off at her home in Parramatta. (Pictured: CCTV footage of Samah Baker in an elevator with Hachem two days before she was reported missing)

Text messages between Hachem and Baker were revealed. Detectives referred Hachem to a message he sent her that read: ‘Last night was so good, slept like a baby’

Mrs Baker’s body has yet to be found.

In his closing speech, Hachem’s lawyer argued that the jury could not rule out suicide.

Hachem is now awaiting sentencing.

If Mrs Baker’s body is not found, he faces a possible 25-year prison term without parole.