Sam Worthington reveals they have already filmed between 80% and 90% of Avatar 3

With just a few weeks left until the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters, star Sam Worthington has revealed that they’ve already shot most of Avatar 3.

The 46-year-old Australian actor returns in the 2009 sequel to Avatar as Jake Sully, who has a new family of his own on Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of Water – which James Cameron recently admitted will need $2 billion to break even – will lead to Avatar 3, currently expected to hit theaters December 20, 2024, with Worthington in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon reveals that between 80% and 90% of Avatar 3 has already been filmed.

“We filmed about 80%, 90% of three. We’ve got some scenes left,” Worthington said, prompting a few gasps from those present.

He also added that some scenes have already been filmed for Avatar 4 simply because they involve children who would be too old to wait.

“And in Four, we did a few scenes because the kids were getting older, so we have to do it before they get a little older,” Worthington explained.

He added that a fifth movie is in the works, “if we’re lucky enough to get it,” adding, “We’re not arrogant enough to assume he’s going to connect.”

“We really hope so because we love the movie and hope other people do too,” Worthington continued.

Avatar 3 is currently slated to release on December 20, 2024, while the fourth movie is tentatively slated for December 18, 2026.

Director Cameron has stated that he has alternative plans to wrap up the franchise with Avatar 3, if The Way of Water doesn’t become a big hit at the box office.

He added that director James Cameron just snapped a photo on The Way Of Water on Saturday and that the cast and crew saw the film on Monday.

When asked what he thought of the sequel, Worthington said, “The first one, it blows it away.”

“I get pretty emotional when I talk about it because what Jim’s done, he’s made it about a family, and it’s powerful,” Worthington added.

“Not only is it visually stunning and you see a part of Pandora you’ve never seen before, all underwater, but it’s about what you do to protect your family,” the actor continued.

The actor continued that after the COVID-19 pandemic, he thinks “everyone needs that kind of message.”