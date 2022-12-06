Sam Worthington cosies up to glamorous wife Lara at premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water

Sam Worthington and his glamorous wife Lara had a date night in London on Tuesday at the world premiere of his new film, Avatar: The Way of the Water.

The pair, who have been married since 2014, were both dressed to the nines as they celebrated the highly anticipated release of his new film.

Former bikini model Lara, 35, stunned in a plunging black cape dress and donned gothic makeup as she supported her husband, 46, at the star-studded premiere.

Getting out: Sam Worthington looked dapper as he pleasured himself with glamorous wife Lara on Tuesday at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water in London

Lara’s dress had a plunging neckline, a bold thigh split and a sleeveless design, and a hood that covered her dark blonde locks.

The beauty entrepreneur showed off a bronzed glow as she hit the blue carpet and added height to her body with a chunky pair of black heels.

Lara looked glamorous with her short locks pulled back and her face and makeup including dewy foundation and a deep red lip.

Sam, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit and tie as he hit the blue carpet.

The pair socialized at the event, which was also attended by the likes of acclaimed director James Cameron and Kate Winslet.

Sam has returned to Avatar for the highly anticipated sequel, due out December 16, with a third and fourth film reportedly also in the works.

Socializing: The pair socialized at the event, which was also attended by the likes of acclaimed director James Cameron and Kate Winslet

The second film, titled Avatar 2: The Way of Water, has brought back much of the original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

“Jake Sully lives on the planet Pandora with his new family,” according to the movie’s IMDb page, which stars Sam as Jake.

“As soon as a known threat returns to finish what started earlier, Jake must team up with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

Star arrival: Kate Winslet looked incredible in a glamorous black dress as she hit the blue carpet in London

Director James recently admitted that the film needed to make a whopping $2 billion to break even.

Sam recently revealed that filming the sequel was the “hardest” thing he’s ever had to do.

The former mason, 46, says his role in Avatar: The Way of Water required him to learn “free diving” – diving deep water without scuba gear.

“There is a very emotional scene between me and [my son in the film],’ he told News.com.au.

It’s back! Avatar 2: The Way of Water will bring back original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, but will also add Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel

Big plans: A few weeks before the scheduled release of Avatar 2, Sam recently revealed that they have already started filming Avatar 3 and a few scenes of Avatar 4

‘But we’re 10 meters under water and we’re almost out of oxygen. You have to forget that you are deep down, that you are exhausting all your oxygen, and just play this emotional scene between a father and a son.”

The Terminator star described the experience of making the movie, directed by Titanic hitmaker James Cameron, as “daunting.”

Sam told the publication that it took him many months to learn how to freedive and that he was taught by the best in the world.

He and Lara, meanwhile, recently became vegetarians after meeting vegan director James.

Lara previously told Russian magazine: ‘After watching documentaries, learning from [film director] James Cameron and influenced by my husband, [my family] became a vegetarian years ago,” she said.