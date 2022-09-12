Sam Thompson pokes fun at his girlfriend Zara McDermott after she had her wisdom teeth removed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She keeps her followers informed about the pain she has been going through with her wisdom teeth.

However, Zara Thompson’s boyfriend Sam Thompson seemed to have little mercy on the former Love Island star when he jumped at the chance to make fun of her after her dentist appointment on Saturday.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam, 30, took to his Instagram account to collect a collection of clips of Zara looking a little worse for wear after the painful appointment.

Ouch: Sam took to his Instagram account to collect a collection of clips of his girlfriends Zara McDermott looking a little worse for wear after having her wisdom teeth removed

The reel showed the reality star picking up Zara from her consultation and looking a little sleepy after the procedure.

The hysterical Sam jokingly added the caption: “Those drugs did her good” as Zara tried her best to speak – but she was unable to do so because her mouth was so swollen.

Zara grew tired of Sam’s antics and lowered the passenger seat as she tried to go to sleep.

Painful: Last week Zara took to her Instagram stories to ask for advice from her followers when it came to undergoing the dental procedure

As they parked in front of their West London home, Sam filmed himself giggling as his other half slumped into a snooze.

He captioned the hilarious reel: ‘I’ll have what she’s got’ while Zara replied in the comments section: ‘I have 0 memories of this…’ followed by three smiling emojis.

Last week, Zara took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers for advice when it came to undergoing the dental procedure.

Numb: The film showed the reality star picking up Zara from her appointment and seemed a little sleepy after the procedure

Panvol: After returning home – Zara was seen bending over in the passenger seat asleep

She asked, ‘Has anyone here had their lower wisdom teeth removed/coronectomy?

“I’ve honestly never experienced such pain in my life, or I’ve been naive to think it would all be a breeze… or I’m a wimp, but I’m usually good with pain.

“I get waves where I feel like I’m going to throw up because the pain is so bad. What is your experience?’

Funny: While parking in front of their house in West London, Sam filmed himself giggling

Last month, the self-proclaimed ‘workaholic’ gave fans an insight into her highly disciplined day, split into 30-minute segments, as her schedule shared on Instagram.

Zara revealed that she allows herself 15 minutes to check her phone before completing a good skincare routine and making sure she’s always squeezing in a workout.

Next to a selfie, makeup-free Zara lay in bed and asked her followers, “Does someone else just not like to sleep? I sleep because I have to, not because I want to.’

“I don’t get any excitement going to bed because for some reason my brain works best between 10pm and 1am which means I often send work messages and emails at ridiculous hours, coming up with ideas, etc.

Plan: Last month, the self-proclaimed ‘workaholic’ gave fans an insight into her highly disciplined day, split into 30-minute segments

“But at the same time, I want to go to sleep quickly, because tomorrow I have a very disciplined to-do list that I have to check all off,” the Love Island star confessed.

She continued: “I’m already excited that my alarm goes off at 7 in the morning so I can get things done.

‘Am I a workaholic? Could be. Do I like anyone else or am I just a complete madman?’

“I plan my days in 30-minute segments. Every damn day is exhausting, but if I don’t, I get stressed and overwhelmed.’