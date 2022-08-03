Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim: Melbourne shooting twist as hitman seen hiding in bin

A man wanted for shooting a former motorcyclist was caught on CCTV hiding in a trash can at a fast food restaurant, while another bought fuel cans from a hardware store the night before the attempted murder.

Ex-Mongolian Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was laced with bullets during his cousin’s funeral procession on June 25 – raising fears that Melbourne’s underworld could explode in a wave of violence.

He was hit eight times, including four in the chest, and suffered serious damage to his lungs, kidneys and liver.

But the 32-year-old was “miraculously” released from hospital 14 days later, posted a photo of his bullet-hole-riddled chest and sent an ominous warning from his recovery bed.

“Allah is greater than all these flops, they will have their day,” he said.

Former Mongolian motorcyclist Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim was shot eight times at his cousin’s funeral in late June

A man wanted for shooting former bonnet driver was caught on CCTV hiding in a trash can of a fast food restaurant

Victoria Police have released a series of videos of locations near the Fawkner shooting as part of a public appeal to track down those responsible.

Video from a hardware store in Epping the night before Abdulrahim’s shooting shows a hooded man purchasing two large fuel bottles that were used to destroy a vehicle, according to Victoria Police.

The man can be seen returning the containers to a silver Subaru WRX before leaving the parking lot.

The next day you see a man in a black hood, sweatpants and shoes walking quietly down a residential street with a Coles shopping bag. Police believe he can help with their investigation.

Further CCTV released shows a man running near a restaurant’s loading dock, before comically hiding between cardboard boxes in a trash can.

The man appears moments later and is out of range, but his face is briefly visible.

Police will charge two men with shooting from a Mazda SUV at Abdulrahim’s Mercedes four-wheel drive before fleeing the crime scene.

Abdulrahim wrote: ‘Allah is greater than all these flops, they will get their day’ on social media from his hospital bed

Video from a hardware store in Epping the night before Abdulrahim’s shooting shows a hooded man buying two large fuel bottles

Another man was seen running away from an area near where a Mazda SUV had been abandoned

They then crashed into a fire hydrant and pole on Box Forest Road near busy Sydney Road, before running away from the damaged car. Authorities found two fuel cans in the Mazda.

They believe one of the men was caught trying to hide in the restaurant’s trash, while the other fled on foot.

The second stole a Ford Territory from a terrified woman and child. He left the car in Epping where he was caught on CCTV.

Both men have a Middle Eastern appearance, are about 18-20 years old and have an average build.

Detective Inspector Mark Hatt said there was “great concern” among the local community about a possible crime explosion.

“We understand that incidents like this are of great concern to the entire community,” he said.

‘Be reassured; the indiscriminate use of illegal firearms remains a major concern for the Victoria Police Department. We are committed to addressing those involved in these types of violations and holding them accountable.’

Abdulrahim was unceremoniously dumped from the Mongels Melbourne chapter last year along with Toby Mitchell and their allies, Mark Balsillie and Jason Addison

Abdulrahim was dumped from the Mongels Melbourne chapter last year along with Toby Mitchell and their allies, Mark Balsillie and Jason Addison.

Police are investigating whether low-level members of the gang are behind the latest attack, which was ordered by higher hierarchy within the club.

An underworld source told the Herald Sun Funeral shootings are ‘against the rules’.

“Shooting at a funeral is disgusting. You just don’t. Every crew knows it,” they said.

“Those who did it can fuck themselves.”