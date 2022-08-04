Sam Taylor Johnson, 55, and husband Aaron, 32, attend the Locarno Film Festival

Sam Taylor Johnson and her husband Aaron arrived on Wednesday at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland – where he was honored with an ‘excellence’ award.

The director, 55, and her actor beau, 32, attended the red carpet after the Bullet Train star revealed he was hospitalized while filming for the movie.

Aaron passed out after injuring his hand during a fight scene with Brad Pitt, due to low blood sugar after going on a “crazy keto diet” to get skinny for the role.

He told Variety: ‘We were in a battle sequence and I get dropped across the room. And that one sharp bit of the corner where there was no padding took a piece out of my hand. I literally went wham, passed out.

“Then I came back and thought, ‘Should we go again?’ and they said, “No, no, no. You need to get stitched in the hospital.” So then I spent the night in the hospital.’

Aaron admitted he knew signing up for a movie directed by stunt professional David Leitch would mean getting a few bumps and bruises along the way.

However, Aaron looked polished and unblemished as he attended the film festival with Sam, who he recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with.

The Kick-Ass star cut a neat figure in a jacket and double-breasted trousers, which he paired with an unbuttoned white shirt.

Meanwhile, Sam looked glamorous in a form-fitting black jumpsuit with a cut out section across her chest.

She bolstered her frame with a pair of strappy heels and completed the look with a pair of earrings.

At the ceremony, Aaron was honored with the 2022 Excellence Award Davide Campari.

Past recipients include Ethan Hawke, Mathieu Kassovitz, Edward Norton, John Malkovich, Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert and Laetitia Casta.

Sam and Bullet Train director David will also present a screening of their Japanese-set thriller Bullet Train, which hits US and UK theaters this Friday.

The Calls actor plays British hitman Tangerine in the largely whitewashed big-screen film adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s 2021 novel.

The ensemble action movie also stars Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and Karen Fukuhara.