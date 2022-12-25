Sam Smith frolicking in the sea in skimpy leopard print bikini bottoms on Christmas Day

They’re not afraid to put on a lean showing.

And Christmas Day was no different for Sam Smith who donned leopard print bikini bottoms as they wished their fans a Merry Christmas while on a sunny vacation in an unknown location.

The non-binary singer, 30, looked cheerful as they posed with their bums facing the camera.

Merry Christmas! Sam Smith left little to the imagination in a celebratory message to fans as he donned leopard print bikini bottoms on a sunny vacation

They showed their tattoos in full and wore nothing more to the outfit than the bottoms.

Sam wrote in a message to their 14.7 million followers on Instagram, “Merry Christmas Sailors ⚓️, sending you healing and love today ✨.”

On their Instagram stories, Sam also posted a second photo of himself posing knee-deep in the clear water.

They busted their asses in the picture as they put their modeling skills to the test.

Blonde-haired Sam got a little closer in their latest post, with a selfie of them sitting on the sand and showing off their pearl necklace and matching earrings.

It comes after Sam reportedly caused quite a stir while filming an X-Rated S&M music video for a song on his latest album.

They allegedly filmed the video at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire, a former royal residence, while it was still open to the public as a tourist attraction, with a source explaining that elderly visitors were “absolutely shocked”.

Winter break: Blonde Sam got a little closer in their latest post, with a selfie showing them sitting on the sand and showing off their pearl necklace and matching earrings

According to The sunguests at the mansion were treated to “spectacular views” during the raunchy video, as drag queens and scantily clad extras stormed their set for the day.

Popular with older tourists looking for a day out, Ashridge House was home to Dukes and Earls of Bridgewater for 245 years and was used by Henry VII.

An insider said: ‘There were a lot of older people enjoying a walk in the grounds when all sorts of currants in leather turned up.

“It probably almost gave some of them a heart attack. They were absolutely shocked.

“Some of the house’s staff had to try to discreetly usher the dancers in and direct the visitors through another part of the estate so as not to create a scene. It was very funny,” they explained.

Ashridge House has been the setting for a number of other music videos, including Skepta’s song Nirvana, Tion Wayne Ft. The song Who’s True by Davido & Jae5 and The Queen Speaks by Geri Horner.