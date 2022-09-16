Sam Smith cradles a plastic pigeon while attending the Harris Reed show during London Fashion week

Sam Smith decorated his London Fashion Week ensemble with a plastic dove at the Harris Reed show on Thursday night.

The award-winning artist, 29, who changed their pronouns to “them/them” in 2019, dressed to impress in a smart black and gray number, rocking the unusual accessory they said Instagram fans were called Martin.

The star rocked a light shirt dress that fell to their knees and added a large dark blazer over it.

Unique: Sam Smith looked cheerful as they cradled a plastic dove as they posed for photos at the Harris Reed show during London Fashion Week on Thursday

They wore matching trousers, which were turned up at the ends to reveal towering black boots.

Sam completed the ensemble for the event with a simple gold necklace and matching earrings.

The singer was joined by German singer and songwriter Kim Petras, 30, who flashed her midriff in a black bra and flared pants.

She added a cropped blazer with a white lace train and dropped to the floor behind her as she posed for snaps.

The singer wowed in a striking makeup palette as she donned a crisp white eyeshadow and blushing cheeks.

The pair all smiled as they pouted side by side in the front row and held up a peace sign.

Kim took to her Instagram story to share a clip of Sam holding the toy pigeon on his lap.

He said, ‘This is Martin, I called it Kevin, but it’s Martin.’

The singers were later joined for photos by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed, 25, who opted for an all-black outfit with a bold red thick winged eyeliner and coordinated hair.

Harris has dressed everyone from Harry Styles to Emma Watson and Florence Pugh. He is known for his gender-fluid designs, which can be worn by men and women.

Meanwhile, actress Yasmin Finney, 19, looked sensational in a crisp white cold shoulder mini dress with a sheer lace detailing across the top.

The Doctor Who star styled her luxurious locks in their natural curls while letting the train of her outfit fall perfectly around her.

Adam Lambert, 40, who took the stage to perform at the event, wore a dramatic blazer with huge shoulder pads and a long train.

The American star rocked wide-leg pants and buttoned the jacket, revealing a silver chain with pendant around his neck.

