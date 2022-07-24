Sam Northeast struggled to comprehend his ‘special’ day for Glamorgan

Sam Northeast said it was unimaginable to be pushed into the exalted company of Brian Lara and Sir Donald Bradman after his historic four hundred for Glamorgan.

By taking an unbeaten 410 in a stunning innings win over Leicestershire at Grace Road, the 32-year-old set an Englishman’s highest score in first-class cricket since the 19th century, placing himself ninth among all newcomers.

“If you look at the list of players who have previously scored 400, there are some greats in the game,” Northeast told Sportsmail.

Sam Northeast made history by achieving the highest first-class score of the 21st century

“It was a special day and to end it with a win, it’s a game I will definitely remember.

“When I got out for lunch, I remember just looking at Matt Maynard, the coach, and thinking, ‘What just happened here?’

“It was beyond my wildest imagination. Even if I say it back, it doesn’t seem quite true. It’s almost fantasy land.’

Northeast’s 450-ball attempt started with the visitors struggling at 9-2 trying to stay in the game rather than dictate terms, but moved into record-breaking territory during a three-century stand with Colin Ingram, finishing in fast forward when he contributed 102 runs on the final morning to give the Glamorgan bowlers two sessions to sack Leicestershire.

He went past the magical 400 mark with a six on Roman Walker, then repeated the next ball to top Graeme Hick’s 405 who failed to play Worcestershire vs. Somerset 34 years ago.

That meant that Brian Lara’s unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994 and Lancashire’s Archie MacLaren’s 424 for Somerset in 1895 were the only two major contributions to English soil.

Glamorgan’s Northeast has made 10,839 first-class runs since its debut in 2007

According to Northeast, whose previous best in any form of the game was 191, “when I was out there I didn’t think about records at all, except at the start of the last morning when I needed two runs to get the highest Glamorgan score.” .’

Highest First-Class Innings In Cricket History: Brian Lara, 501 for Warwickshire vs Durham 1994 Hanif Mohammad, 499 for Karachi vs Bahawalpur 1959 Don Bradman, 452 for New South Wales vs Queensland 1930 Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, 443 for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar 1948 Bill Ponsford, 437 for Victoria vs Queensland 1927 Bill Ponsford, 429 for Victoria vs Tasmania 1923 Aftab Baloch, 428 for Sind vs Baluchistan 1974 Archie MacLaren, 424 for Lancashire vs Somerset 1895 Sam Northeast, 410* for Glamorgan vs Leicestershire 2022 Graeme Hick, 405* for Worcestershire vs Somerset 1988

But once past Steve James’ 309, he said: “Then it was a case of a game scenario that dictated my innings because we tried to be proactive, to create a situation where we could take out Leicestershire. We knew the statement was coming, it was in the best interest of the team and of course it was perfectly timed in the end.

“When I first started batting, the conditions also dictated to me as we were trying to avoid the follow-on and that meant batting for a while. I just kept rolling with the game.’

Northeast, whose uninterrupted stand of 461 with Chris Cooke is the second largest for sixth wicket in first-class history, also had to think about what a difference a year makes. Last July he was released from Hampshire and took refuge on temporary deals in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire before agreeing to a permanent move to Wales.

“The uncertainty of the future weighed on me a bit, so to play cricket and enjoy it as much as I do, we have found the perfect solution,” he said.

And after putting his name next to the great cricketers, the unfettered former Kent captain admits his international ambitions still flicker.

“Of course it crosses your mind. It’s probably been occasionally and gone, but you never know. It would be a dream of mine to put on an England shirt,” he said.

“But the most important thing is to play the best you can, win cricket matches for Glamorgan and see what happens. It was nice to create something special in the past few days and I will always have that as something I can look back on with great pleasure and be proud of.’