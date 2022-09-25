Sam Newman slams Sydney Swans for their ‘disgraceful’ AFL grand final effort against Geelong Cats

He was also critical of the AFL’s decision to honor original icon Uncle Jack

AFL legend and media personality Sam Newman has blasted the Sydney Swans for a grand final performance he called ‘disgraceful’ and criticized the AFL for their tribute to original icon Uncle Jack Charles.

Interviewed on Channel 7’s Weekend Sunrise on Sunday, the 76-year-old, who played a whopping 300 games for the Cats, was torn apart by the Sydney sides.

Newman said the Swans played ‘the most ridiculous football’ he had ever seen in their 81-point AFL Grand Final capitulation to the Geelong Cats

‘The swans were disgraceful. “Not because they lost, but because the game was seemingly over at quarter-time and they played the most ridiculous football I’ve ever seen,” Newman said on Channel 7’s Sunrise programme.

‘It was almost insulting to the fans, the 100,000 who came down.

“The people who went there, most of them would be hugely disappointed with the standard of our game that was played yesterday,” Newman said.

Newman appeared confused as to why the AFL decided to honor original icon Uncle Jack Charles during the Welcome To Country ceremony.

‘We gave a tribute to a man called Jack, which I have no idea why we did it. He doesn’t play football as far as I know,” Newman said.

Uncle Jack Charles was a prominent figure on NITV’s Yokayi Footy and had appeared as the voice of the 2022 AFL finals advertising campaign.

Before his death earlier this month, Uncle Jack Charles performed a monologue on Yokayi football celebrating the contribution of indigenous people as our modern warriors.

Newman was happy for Geelong for, in his words, doing what they had to do to win. But as a spectacle, Newman thought the game was ‘pretty ordinary’

However, Newman was very fond of his cats.

‘The quality of football that Geelong played wasn’t great, but they were great because they did what they had to do. Honestly, they treated it like a practice run,” he said.

‘When you’ve got a team eight goals or 12 down, the ball chips around and the hand passes down the backline for whatever reason, I don’t know – whoever designed the game plan and decided the Swans were going to come down and play like that they have and play like that, they had to look good, hard on themselves, because it was a disgrace.

‘Well done Geelong, a great club led by a great man and some great players. It was really fun to see them win. But as a spectacle of our big Australia game, it was pretty ordinary,’ Newman said.

Joel Selwood lifts the 2022 Premiership Cup to fans at the MCG on Saturday

The Cats presented the Premiership cup to their fans down in Geelong on Sunday morning, after a wild night of partying.

Jeremy Cameron posted a series of videos showing him partying in a barn on his farm with friends.

He then gave his medal to one of his cows, who swung it around his neck, in one of the most bizarre grand final celebrations in history.