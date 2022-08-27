Sam Newman says he’s ‘never heard of Abbie Chatfield’ as he blasts star

Sam Newman has fired back at Abbie Chatfield after the former Bachelor star blasted him on her podcast.

Speaking on his own podcast, You can’t be seriousthe 76-year-old said he had “never heard of Chatfield” and accused her of using him for relevance.

Chatfield, 27, had previously criticized Newman’s sense of humor, calling it “racist” and declaring that he should not be allowed to return to The Footy Show.

“I’ve honestly never heard of her,” Newman said. “Someone sent it to me and I thought this is throwing, lecherous nonsense about things I talk about.

“I’m not homophobic, racist or any of the things she says I am,” he continued.

“When you talk about those topics, you suddenly get branded like that. She should be worrying about her own podcast and getting fame on her own, rather than on the backs of others. She just calls me hoping to get noticed.’

It comes after Abbie mentioned Newman’s problematic behavior over the years.

The 27-year-old mentioned a recent interview discussing his departure from Channel Nine.

During the interview, Newman claimed that “it was pointless being a panelist on the Footy Show because he couldn’t be a little tense.”

‘The waking society has got us all. It was pointless being on the show because they said you can’t do this or that,” he said.

“Please, I’m not complaining at all, but we like to be a little tense,” he added.

Abbie responded to the video saying, “There are plenty of fun and normal footy players out there to attract them [The Footy Show] instead of.

“His acumen is being racist… If you can’t be funny without being racist, homophobic or sexist, then you’re not funny.”

Newman joined the Nine Network in 1993 as a panelist on the Footy Show and sparked a number of controversies throughout his career.

In 1999, he appeared on the show in blackface, imitating native soccer player Nicky Winmar.

Newman called 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg an “annoying little nest” and a “s**t” in late 2019.

He also responded to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s comments about the Christchurch Mosque massacre in 2019 with extensive criticism of the kiwi accent.

In June 2020, Newman ended his 35-year association with Channel Nine after he labeled George Floyd, a key figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, a “piece of shit.”

The former Geelong AFL great appeared on the fired: Showbiz podcast at the time and said he had become used to criticism.

‘The cancellation culture hit and I was cancelled. The sponsors got a little tense… and I said if you want me to distance myself, I’d be happy to,” he told the Herald Sun podcast.

Newman also revealed that his controversial stance on the Footy Show had gotten him into trouble with Channel Nine bosses before.

“I know they said it to me once, and I can tell you this after I did something,” he continued.

“They said, look, the Broadcasting Tribunal has warned us and said that if I do anything else, they will actually revoke the license,” Newman explained.

In 2014, Newman sparked outrage and was labeled a homophobic over comments about NFL’s first openly gay player, Michael Sam.

Video footage of American athlete Michael sharing a kiss with his partner after being drafted by the St. Louis Rams went viral at the time, sparking controversial comments from Newman.

On an episode of The Footy Show, Newman called the kiss “an annoyingly gratuitous act.”

“At the risk of being branded, heterosexuals don’t do that when they’re called out… It’s a gratuitous act,” the 68-year-old continued.

Newman was booed by the public and his co-hosts berated him for his comments.

“You always see pictures of players when they’re lined up, whether it’s basketball or football, when they’re with their girlfriends, wives, partners, of course they hug and kiss,” said co-host Garry Lyon.

James Brayshaw labeled Newman’s comments as homophobic.

“You’re not aware of this… It’s a natural thing to do,” he told Newman.

His comments did not go down well with the public, who took to Twitter to express their anger.

“Frustrating to hear people like Sam Newman say they accept gay people as long as they don’t do anything ‘gay’ in public,” tweeted Jason Ball, an openly gay Australian Rules footballer who has campaigned against homophobia in sport. .

Comedian Wil Anderson added: “According to Sam Newman, two men kissing on TV is ‘gratuitous’…getting a cheap laugh by mocking the mentally ill on the other side…”

In 2008, after Tasmanian MP Paula Wriedt appeared on the show via a pre-recorded interview, Newman commented: ‘We couldn’t get her on, could we? It’s worth coming to her.’

He later apologized to Ms. Wriedt, insisting he meant the comments innocently and was shocked that they had been interpreted in a negative way.

In 2019, Newman declined to apologize for dressing up in drag because his critics had an “agenda.”

The controversial star uploaded a clip of herself wearing lipstick and heavy makeup on his social media, saying he’s “considering switching” so he could compete in the Olympics as a woman.

The comments were soon denounced as “transphobic,” led by transgender footballer Hannah Mouncey saying he was “a disgrace and a fool.”

Newman then hit back at the criticism, saying transgender athletes are “hijacking” women’s sports.

In April, Sam said he had “changed a lot” since the deaths of his wife Amanda Brown and best friend Shane Warne. Newman pictured with Shane in February

He said on 3AW that he doesn’t care what “someone is,” but he was concerned that transgender athletes threaten the integrity of the AFL.

I don’t care if half the men in the world want to be women, I don’t care if men marry men, I don’t care if women marry women, I don’t care if you marry dog gets married,’ he said.

“I don’t care if you want to pretend to be a monkey, but if you pretend to be a monkey, don’t compete in the Monkey Olympics.”

In April, Sam said he had “changed a lot” since the death of his wife and best friend.

The football star’s wife, Amanda Brown, died suddenly in March 2021, before his friend, cricketer Shane Warne, passed away in March 2022.

“It has changed me significantly,” the 76-year-old Geelong Football Club legend told The Herald Sun in April.

“I became more cautious and a lot more emotional about people I know and tragedies that happened to them.

“It has touched me those two deaths that I have witnessed. And dear Amanda, Sunday is the anniversary of her death and that really touched me.’

He added: “Shane’s death and Amanda’s death have made me re-dress or re-evaluate how I do things.”