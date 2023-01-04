Sam Kerr passionately kisses her girlfriend Kristie Mewis before jetting out of Australia

<!–

Australian football star Sam Kerr and American girlfriend Kristie Mewis looked loved up as they shared a passionate kiss at Perth airport before Kerr leaves for London to join her Chelsea teammates.

The pair were in Australia during the Women’s Super League mid-season winter break, where Kerr’s top-flight side returned to action against Arsenal on January 15.

Mewis, who plays for Gotham FC in the US and has been in a relationship with the Aussie star since 2021, has also taken time off from her busy schedule to travel to Down Under.

Kerr took to Instagram last Friday to post a photo of herself with a quokka on Rottnest Island.

“You’re even cuter,” Mewis responded to the post, which was seen by Kerr’s millions of followers.

Kerr also posted an Instagram story of Rottnest Island from the air.

Rottnest Island from above. Dreaaaamy,” the post caption read.

Prior to Mewis, Kerr was in a relationship with Nikki Stanton, another high-profile American soccer player, for over seven years, but broke up shortly before the Tokyo Olympics.

Last year was a great one for Kerr, who finished another impressive third in the Women’s Ballon d’Or and took back-to-back gold WSL boots for Chelsea.

The gifted striker also won her second Women’s FA Cup title and her third Women’s Super League trophy.

Kerr also became Australia’s leading ever goalscorer in 2022, surpassing Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.

Kerr’s accolades also include claiming the Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year, Women’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award and receiving an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to football.

She also became the first female soccer player to be featured on the cover of a global version of FIFA.

Kerr will lead Matildas’ charge when the Women’s World Cup comes to Australia and New Zealand later this year