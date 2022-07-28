Sam Kerr on romantic holiday as her ex Nikki Stanton reveals first love since split

Football superstar Sam Kerr has wrapped up a memorable month enjoying a sun-filled Ibiza getaway with girlfriend Kristie Mewis, while her longtime ex has introduced a surprising new relationship of her own.

Kerr, 28 – who was named the best athlete in women’s soccer at the ESPY awards in the US last week – took some well-deserved time off after the ceremony and flew to Ibiza with 31-year-old Mewis.

The couple enjoyed a few days in the Spanish holiday mecca and posted a series of photos aboard a luxury cruiser and some beloved PDAs from their beautiful hotel drinking cocktails poolside.

Sam Kerr (right) and Kristie Mewis soak up the sun on a getaway in Ibiza

American soccer star Kristie Mewis (seen here in Ibiza) began dating the Matildas star in 2020

‘Me when I retire’; Kerr posts a photo of girlfriend Kristie Mewis in Ibiza this week

The romantic getaway comes nearly a year since the couple debuted their relationship at the Tokyo Olympics, where Mewis qualified for the bronze-medal winning US national team.

Kerr, who captained fourth-seeded Matildas, was caught hugging Mewis in the wake of Australia’s defeat, confirming speculation in the run-up to the Games that the pair were dating.

And now, in a twist that is making the international football world buzz, Kerr’s longtime former partner Nikki Stanton took to Instagram this week to reveal a steamy summer break of her own.

Stanton, who dated Kerr for seven years before breaking up in 2020, became Insta-official with another well-known name in the football world Rachael Rapinoe, who – coincidentally – is the twin sister of US Olympic football hero Megan Rapinoe.

In what are the first glimpses of the new couple, Stanton and Rapinoe posted a series of romantic snaps from a luxury resort in Baja Mexico, where they were joined by Megan and parents Denise and Jim Rapinoe.

“We came, we saw we Baja’d,” Stanton wrote in a caption accompanying several PDAs featuring Rapinoe, who also represented the US in the Under-23 division in 2006.

Kerr’s ex Nikki Stanton (R) debuts new love Rachael Rapinoe while vacationing in Mexico

Stanton, 31, (in Mexico this week) dated Kerr from 2013 to 2020

Some of football’s biggest names were quick to capitalize on the high-profile new love affair.

American soccer international Sofia Huerta, who was on loan at Sydney FC for two seasons, congratulated Stanton on writing; “Omggg I just love this for you,” as Chicago Red Sox star Arin Wright gushed; “If you’re wondering what pure happiness looks like, it’s these pictures.”

Stanton’s new relationship comes a year after Kerr reportedly ended their long-standing romance abruptly in the run-up to the Tokyo Games.

According to reports at the time, Kerr called the time for their union after telling close friends that she had “fallen out of love” with Stanton.

Loved in Ibiza; Kerr — with a $4,000 Dior bag and $500 Balanciaga pool slides — and Mewis on vacation in the Spanish seaside town

Sam Kerr relaxes aboard a yacht in Ibiza, decked out in a $300 shirt and $3200 Dior boxers

Kerr was named best international footballer at the ESPY awards in the US after a stellar season for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League

Soon after, rumors of a new romance with Mewis began to circulate, with the pair going public after the Olympic bronze medal match.

Coincidentally, it was Rachael Rapinoe’s sister, Megan, who was the Matilda’s main heartthrob in that match.

Megan Rapinoe has since become both a sporting and political icon in the US, where she often speaks out for LGBTQI rights and was awarded Joe Biden’s Presidential Medal of Freedom last week.

Rachael Rapinoe (R) with twin sister of American Olympic soccer star and LGBTQI rights advocate Megan Rapinoe

Stanton with Rachael Rapinoe (L), who stood out under 23 and NCAA before retiring from football in 2010

After she retired, twins Rachael co-founded Mendi, a brand of CBD (cannabis oil) developed to treat athletic injuries.

Meanwhile, Kerr achieved something of her own, becoming the first female footballer to be featured on the cover of a global version of the hugely popular FIFA video game.

Now back in preparation for Chelsea’s FA Women’s Super League season, the striker is featured on the cover of Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition alongside French star Kylian Mbappe.