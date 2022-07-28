Sam Kerr confesses she STILL feels like an imposter on the field 13 years after her Matildas debut

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr may be one of the most recognizable and successful figures in women’s football, but reveals that she still feels like an impostor at times.

Kerr has won three Golden Boots, the Women’s Super League Player of the Season and PFA Players’ Player of the Year awards and is the all-time leading scorer for the Matildas.

Kerr, a five-time PFA Australian Women’s Footballer of the Year, is the only female footballer to have won the Golden Boot in three different competitions on three different continents.

Sam Kerr revealed she still feels like a cheater on the pitch despite a stunning career

And yet her resume isn’t good enough to banish the self-doubts that sometimes arise in her mind.

‘I still think that sometimes’ [I’m an imposter]…I say to people all the time, “I’m not that cool,” or “I’m not that important,” she said on the [female] athlete project podcasting.

‘If people are going crazy with the Matildas’ […] you’re still like, “Is this really my life?” I never thought women’s football would be where it is […] I sometimes have the feeling: “Do I belong here?”

“When you’re on the world stage, you never really feel it, not that you don’t belong, but you feel like, ‘I’m just a normal person from Perth’.”

The Aussie star moved to Chelsea in November 2019 for the second half of the 2019-20 season and has since won seven major trophies with the Blues.

She admitted, however, that it took her a while to get a foothold in England.

“When I first arrived at Chelsea I said: ‘I don’t like doing this, I don’t like doing this’ […]and it was very, well, “You have to do it like this”. And I didn’t perform,” she added.

Kerr has won seven trophies with Chelsea in the past two seasons, including two FA Cups

Last season, she was voted the Women’s 2022 PFA Players Player of the Year

Kerr, a veteran of 108 appearances for the Matildas, has scored a record 56 goals for the national team in the 13 years since she made her international debut.

However, memories of her first game for Australia in 2009 are far from fond.

‘I think this is the only game I probably wish I could play again’ […] what women’s football is now is great, of course, but [back then] I was like, ‘I don’t really belong here’. I had a kind of impostor syndrome.’