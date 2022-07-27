Sam Frost’s ex Sasha Mielczarek marries his ‘​​best friend and soulmate’ Carly Cottam

Sam Frost’s ex Sasha Mielczarek has married his girlfriend Carly Cottam in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

The 37-year-old former Bachelorette star and Carly tied the knot earlier this month, surrounded by family and friends.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Carly looked incredible in a form-fitting wedding dress with a plunging neckline.

Sasha also looked smart in a black tuxedo and white button-up shirt for the big day.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘Lifetime! On July 14, 2022, I married my best friend and soulmate in an intimate ceremony in @belmondcastellodicasole, Tuscany.”

‘Carly, I can’t imagine a life without you and can’t wait to grow old together! The only moment that comes close is when I won the Group 6 Rugby League under 12 competition with the Camden Rams. I love you honey!’

Sasha proposed to his girlfriend last November while on a romantic break in Queensland.

He debuted his relationship with Carly in December 2020, then admitted that he was “punching” above his weight.

Weekend away with this one. Can’t wait for many more to follow,” Sasha captioned the photo, which was taken in Brunswick Heads, near Bryon Bay.

Sasha rose to fame on The Bachelorette Australia in 2015, where he met Sam Frost and fell in love.

The couple had a bitter breakup and would no longer have contact.

Since their split, Sasha has largely stayed out of the limelight.