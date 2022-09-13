Sam Frost speaks about her ‘very difficult’ pregnancy

<!–

Sam Frost is candid about the struggles she faced during her first trimester of pregnancy.

The former Home and Away star, 33, revealed on her blog Faith by Sam Frost it had been ‘incredibly difficult for me, mentally and physically’.

She said her symptoms started after six weeks and her “mental health deteriorated rapidly” from then on.

“I became extremely unwell, vomited constantly, with extreme exhaustion,” she said, revealing that she had been bedridden for two months.

“We had to pull the pin out of our podcast journey after we recorded only three episodes, instead of six, which cost us money – money we really needed,” she added.

‘I felt guilty. I felt like I was disappointing our family.’

The actress said she no longer felt like herself, explaining that she was once “fit, healthy, full of energy, adventurous, financially stable and always giggling.”

Now Sam sleeps most of the day, can’t eat more than Vegemite toast, and often goes to the bathroom to ‘pee and throw up’.

Despite everything, she hopes her health will return soon and now has “a little bit more energy” than during her first three months of pregnancy.

Sam announced on Sunday she was pregnant in an Instagram post, posing next to her fiancé Jordie Hansen, 26, while holding up an ultrasound photo.

“A little human is coming soon…everyone is surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents’ strange sense of humor,” she wrote in her caption.

The couple got engaged after dating for just five months.

Jordie proposed to the Bachelorette alum during a road trip from the Northern Territory to South Australia in May.

Sam said on her podcast that she “had no idea” what was coming until she saw Jordie set up a camera in the back of the car with “tears in his eyes.”

‘It was beautiful. He was really shaking and couldn’t sit down,” she recalls.

The couple got engaged after dating for just five months. (Photo: Sam’s engagement ring)