Sam Frost, Jordie Hansen: Deleted Instagram photo sparks pregnancy rumours

There are rumors that Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen are ready to start a family.

The 33-year-old actress and her Survivor star fiancé, 26, sparked pregnancy rumors last week when fans spotted a telling clue in one of Jordie’s Instagram posts.

He posted — and quickly deleted — a photo of Sam with the pregnancy book Up the Duff, by bestselling author Kaz Cooke, visible in the background.

After he deleted the photo, Jordie replaced it with another photo of the former Home and Away star holding a piece of toast, reports women’s Day.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Sam Frost for comment.

Sam and Jordie confirmed in July that they were engaged after dating for just five months.

The Bachelorette alumnus said on her podcast, “It’s a very important time of our lives. We recently got engaged and to celebrate we thought, ‘Let’s hit the road, let’s take a 14 day road trip.”

Jordie went on to describe his romantic proposal: “We were in Uluru and we had just had breakfast and were about to head back south.

“Sambo had just gotten her coffee, so I said, ‘Hey, when are you going to say yes to getting married?’

Sam agreed, “I said, ‘Almost any time from now on.”‘

Jordie continued, “And so I took that as, ‘I’m going to do it this afternoon.'”

The Australian Survivor: Blood V Water star explained how he tried to rush his fiancé-to-be so they could be in Coober Pedy before sundown for the big moment.

‘[We got there and] I put the camera in what I thought would be the perfect position, and Sambo’s came over and said, “I know exactly what you’re going to do here.”‘

Sam said she had “no idea” what was coming until she saw Jordie set up a camera in the back of the car with “tears in his eyes.”

‘It was beautiful. He was really shaking and couldn’t sit down,” she said.

“I don’t remember much about it because I was so nervous. I tried not to cry and just tried to talk. I remember saying something along the lines of, “Honey, we like jokes, but this isn’t one of them. This is very serious,” Jordie added.

Sam previously sparked engagement rumors when a photo of her with a ring on her wedding finger at a bachelorette party circulated on social media.

The good news came after Sam moved back to Melbourne to live with Jordie.

“We have taken the next step and it is beautiful,” she told the Herald Sun at the time.

The former Bachelor star met Jordie through her younger brother, Alex Frost, who also starred in Australian Survivor.

She debuted their relationship on Instagram in April when the couple set out on a trip along the coast of New South Wales.